DL De'Voun Kendrick commits to Florida: 'This is home'

De’Voun Kendrick is staying home.

The Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day defensive lineman has committed to Florida, giving the new staff a powerful in-state addition at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds. Kendrick chose Florida over a group that included Texas A&M, Georgia Tech and Louisville after a recruitment that brought in close to 30 offers.

Florida entered the picture in March with an offer and quickly took control.

“Before they even offered me, I was like, I can definitely see myself there,” Kendrick told Rivals. “They stayed in contact with me almost every single day after they offered. I knew they really believed in me.”

That consistency made the difference.

“They know what I can do and they know my potential,” he said. “They were ready to execute it fast. The staff came hard, I got back on campus for another visit, and that’s when I knew — this is home.”

Kendrick is excited about who he will play for at Florida

Relationships with the coaching staff played a major role, especially along the defensive line.

“I like everything about Coach Chapman,” Kendrick said. “He coaches old-school football. We attack — we’re not sitting there catching blocks. I like that challenge. He is a great coach, we have had some great talks and I know he will really coach me hard.”

Head coach Jon Sumrall reinforced that vision during the process.

“He’s a very good guy,” Kendrick said. “He’s always energized, always up and ready to go. I know he’s going to bring this program to success.”

Beyond football, Kendrick emphasized the full picture in his decision. The Gators have everything he is looking for.

“Education was big for me and my mom,” he said. “Florida has what I need off the field too. “On the field, the coaching, the scheme, how I fit into the defense all stand out.”

Now locked in, Kendrick embraces the chance to represent his home state and leave his mark.

“I’ve got to put my city on the map,” he said. “It means a lot to stay home… I can be a hometown hero.”