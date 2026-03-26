DL Josh Christensen finalizing official visit schedule

With a pair of Big 12 visits set for the weekend, Lake Oswego (Ore.) edge Josh Christensen is working to finalize his spring schedule

He has four official visits lined up and a quartet of unofficial visits.

“I’m at BYU on March 27th and Utah on March 28th,” said Christensen.

His teammate at Lake Oswego, LaMarcus Bell, signed with the Utes in 2026.

Next weekend, he’s hitting a Big Ten school for an unofficial visit, the first of two visits there, and the first of two unofficial visits to Big Ten schools in April.

“I’m at Washington on April 4th and Oregon on April 25,” said Christensen.

He’ll also be back at Washington on May 1 for an unofficial visit.

April will also see him take his first official visit, also to a Big Ten school.

“I have an Illinois official visit on April 10-12,” said Christensen.

The remaining scheduled official visits will take place in June.

“I have a Utah official visit on June 5th-7th, Washington State official visit on June 12th-14th and Northwestern official visit on June 20th-21st.