DL Kellan Hall earns 5-star honors from Rivals

Rivals has released its updated rankings — the Rivals300 — for the 2028 cycle, and one new five-star was officially tabbed Monday morning: Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy defensive lineman Kellan Hall.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound prospect now ranks as the No. 4 overall prospect, and top-ranked defensive lineman, in the country.

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Few prospects in the 2028 class have had a bigger spring than Hall. He turned heads at the Rivals Camp in Nashville and was far and away the most impressive defensive prospect in attendance. Then, in early May, he had a similar showing at the Under Armour camp in Columbus.

Hall holds offers from dozens of programs, including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee. The Sooners are the current Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine favorite.

Kellan Hall Scouting Summary

Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote this about Hall following the Rivals Camp Series event in Nashville:

“Kellan Hall looked the part of a true national prospect and the top underclassman on hand at Rivals Nashville. The Christian Academy of Louisville standout is one of the younger top prospects in the 2028 cycle and has added significant size since this time last year. Hall looked all of 6-foot-5, 275, carrying the weight and moving exceptionally well. He ran well in the combine portion of the camp and carried that momentum over to drills and 1-on-1s. Hall’s showing in drills had the camp staff buzzing. The combination of size and athleticism along with a high effort level made him the clear standout among the defensive line group. He was dominant for much of the 1-on-1s period, winning with speed and power while lined up on the edge. Hall was only slowed down by Antonio Berry on the day. Not yet 17 years old, Hall more than looked the part of the No. 16 overall prospect in the 2028 cycle.”