4-star SF Donovan Davis down to 5 schools, sets commitment date

Donovan Davis, a four-star small forward in the 2027 class, has cut his list of schools down to five and has set a commitment date. The 6-foot-7 junior out of Freedom High School (WI) told Rivals he will decide between Iowa, Nebraska, Iowa State, Marquette, and Wisconsin on Wednesday, May 6th.

Davis, a four-star recruit, is ranked as the No. 32 overall prospect nationally, according to the Rivals’ Top-150. He’s also the No. 10 ranked small forward and the No. 3 player in Wisconsin.

The native of Kaukauna, Wisconsin took official visits to each to each of his finalists in the month of April.

Davis averaged 21.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists, while shooting 70% from the field during his junior season.

What he is looking for in a school

In a previous interview with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, Donovan Davis noted what he is looking for in a college program.

“I think my main factor in a school will be a coaching staff that has trust in me and allows me to be able to do what I can do. But I’m also looking for a team that’s, like, family where they’re always together, always helping other people, and just playing as a team.”

More on Davis

In the same previous interview, Davis described his game.

“I’m an inside-out scorer. I can post up and work in the post, but I can also get on the perimeter, drive to the basket, and shoot a little. So, I’m just kind of all around, just doing a little bit of everything. I’ve seen this summer that I’m getting a lot better at shooting, mostly shooting three-pointers and free throws and stuff like that, but I’m trying to work on everything, trying to become a better all-around player.”

