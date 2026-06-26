Dream becomes reality: Jeremiah Beverly commits to Alabama after earning offer at camp

Jeremiah Beverly didn’t need much time to make his decision.

The standout EDGE from Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Hillcrest camped at Alabama last week, earned a scholarship offer and immediately knew where he wanted to spend his college career. Days later, after taking his official visit, Beverly committed to Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide.

For the lifelong Alabama fan, it was the realization of a dream.

“It means the world to me,” Beverly told Rivals. “I’ve been growing up around that program since I was 6 years old. I’ve watched the games, been around my family and just lived the Roll Tide culture. One day, I watched those players on TV and thought, ‘That’s going to be me.’ I’m overly blessed to even be in this situation.”

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The offer came after an impressive performance at camp, where defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and the Alabama staff made it clear why they wanted him in Tuscaloosa.

“They told me they expected my mentality to make a difference in their program,” Beverly said. “They know I’m not the biggest guy, but they believe in my work ethic and the way I approach the game. They want me to come in, work my tail off and be a leader. That is what I plan to do.”

Once Wommack delivered the news, Beverly’s recruitment was effectively over.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘Roll Tide, now I’m coming,’” he said. “There was no question. I knew I was going to come regardless. I needed no time to think about it.”

Beverly believes in the staff that believes in him

That conviction had been building for years.

Beverly attended Alabama camps dating back to the Nick Saban era and even remembers telling the legendary coach to remember his name.

“I’ve been thinking about Alabama ever since I was little,” Beverly said. “Now it’s crazy because it’s coming true. I really get to play there. It is something I have dreamed about and worked for, for a long time.”

Beyond childhood dreams, Beverly believes Alabama provides the ideal environment for his development.

“Bama has a big plan for me on the edge,” he said. “I believe in Coach Robinson’s coaching, and Coach Wommack is going to make sure I’m in the best situation possible. The player development and the coaching staff are going to be a very good thing for me.”

He also sees DeBoer carrying forward the championship standard established in Tuscaloosa.

“One thing I like about Coach DeBoer is his mentality,” Beverly said. “He wants to hold the standard and win just as bad as everybody else. Nothing has changed down there—it’s still Alabama.”

For Beverly, the path from dreaming about Alabama as a child to committing to the Crimson Tide happened quickly once the offer arrived. For Alabama, the commitment keeps another talented local prospect home and adds a player whose passion for the program runs as deep as anyone in the class.