Dream school becomes reality as 4-star OT JJ Brown commits to Clemson

JJ Brown thought he would be making his college decision on June 23.

Instead, Clemson‘s official visit weekend accelerated everything.

The four-star offensive tackle from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview has committed to Clemson right after his official visit, giving Dabo Swinney and Matt Luke another major addition along the offensive line. Brown checks in at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and ranks as the No. 278 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

“I just feel like it’s the perfect place to be,” Brown told Rivals. “It suits what I do well, and Coach Luke suits me. The fit is right.”

Brown admitted he never expected to commit this quickly after the visit.

“I really didn’t think that I was going to commit a couple days after. But I just believe it’s the perfect place to be and the perfect time to do it now.”

The relationships proved impossible to ignore.

“Coach Swinney cares about his players after their playing days, during their playing days and even before their playing days. Coach Luke kept communicating with me, everybody on the staff kept communicating with me and the love they showed was unconditional.”

Luke played a pivotal role in helping Clemson secure the commitment.

“He has a plethora of people in the league that he coached, and I want to be the next one up,” Brown said. “I just like the way he develops players.”

Brown also believes Luke’s ability to build genuine relationships separates him from many coaches around the country.

“He’s a very good relationship builder with his recruits and his players,” Brown said. “He wants to drive us to get to the next level.”

The culture at Clemson ultimately became the deciding factor.

For years, recruits have described Clemson’s program as different, and Brown experienced that firsthand during his visit.

“The culture is definitely different at Clemson. Coach Dabo is a great coach, but he’s a great human being. He’s very down-to-earth and he understands what his players need.”

As the weekend unfolded, Brown loved that culture and received the reassurance he needed.

“Everything suits me pretty well up there, especially the culture,” he said. “The players are very down-to-earth. They all say the culture is different.”

For Brown, the commitment carries extra significance because Clemson has always been more than just another school.

“I’ve always been a Clemson fan my whole life,” he said. “This was my dream school, to be honest.”

Now that dream has become reality.

Brown is shutting down his recruitment and won’t be taking any additional visits, solidifying Clemson’s hold on one of Georgia’s top offensive linemen. He chose the Tigers over Georgia and Florida.