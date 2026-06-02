Dream school wins out as 4-star LB Isaac McNeil commits to Auburn

Isaac McNeil‘s recruitment came down to two SEC powers.

Going back and forth between Auburn and Georgia in the final 24-48 hours, the four-star linebacker from Mobile (Ala.) Vigor has made his decision.

McNeil, the No. 82 prospect in the Rivals300, announced his commitment to Auburn following a process he described as one of the toughest decisions of his recruitment.

“Very tough,” McNeil said. “It’s very back and forth. It was very tough over the last day or two. I had to think about it a lot.”

In the end, the Tigers had just enough.

Auburn’s official visit weekend helped solidify the program’s position and gave McNeil another opportunity to spend time around a coaching staff that has made him a priority from the start.

“It helped them a lot,” McNeil said of the official visit. “Just the feeling and being around the staff. They were all talking to me, all telling me how important I was to them, and all of that made a big impact on me.”

Relationships ultimately proved to be the deciding factor.

“I would say my relationship with Coach Durkin and the staff. He is a great coach, and we have a strong connection. Those connecitons with the coaches, and just being an Auburn fan growing up, really were big. It was my dream school.”

That connection goes back years.

McNeil grew up following Auburn and always envisioned what it would be like to play on The Plains. Throughout the recruiting process, DJ Durkin, Alex Golesh and the rest of the staff reinforced that vision by making him one of their top defensive priorities.

“They made it clear I’m a really high priority for them,” McNeil said. “Every visit was great. Auburn has a great environment, great energy, and it is really just a great place.

”I just had to make that decision, and pick the best school for me. It’s Auburn.”