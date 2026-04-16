Duke lands a commitment from RB Mikel Stephen: 'It was a no-brainer'

Mikel Stephen didn’t need a long process to know where he belonged.

The talented running back out of Madison (Miss.) Madison Central, who holds over 20 offers, has committed to Duke after a strong visit at the end of March made everything clear.

“I felt like I was home,” Stephen told Rivals. “The coaches and players treated me like I belonged there, and everything just felt right.”

Duke offered Stephen back in January, and it didn’t take long for the Blue Devils to become a serious contender.

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One visit was enough.

Stephen made his way to Durham on March 28, and the experience quickly separated Duke from the rest of his options.

“Since they offered, they have been serious about me,” he said. “Then on the visit, the vibe was fun, laid back and chill on campus. But with football, it was a very excited, electric atmosphere.”

In the end, Stephen didn’t hesitate when it came time to choose.

“Duke beat everybody,” he said. “It was a no-brainer.

“I chose Duke because it will make me a better man after football, and then I felt like I was part of a family when I was up there too. I love the culture, and I fit their offense perfectly.”

Stephen believes in the coaches at Duke

Relationships played a major role in that decision too.

“The relationship I have with Coach Freeman and the whole staff is great,” Stephen said. “Coach Diaz is a great coach too. The main thing I like about him is that he keeps it real and he’s extremely smart.”

Stephens has already locked in his official visit to Durham for May 29–31 and has fully committed to the Blue Devils.

“I knew it was Duke after my visit,” he said. “My family loves the coaches, and it just felt like the best fit for me.”