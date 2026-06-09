Duke snags a commitment from touted safety Elijah Burns-Crump

Louisville (Ky.) Trinity safety Elijah Burns-Crump tells Rivals he has committed to Duke.

He chose to play for Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils over Auburn, Louisville, Stanford, Purdue, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

“I felt that Duke was the right decision for me because I would be getting the best opportunity to get a great education while in the meantime, playing for a high-level football program that is winning championships,” Burns-Crump said.

“Overall Duke’s community, plan and education stood out to me most. The community was by far the best that I have been around. The whole program was very invested in me and my family and did a great job of making us feel like we were home.”

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Burns-Crump becomes commit No. 17 for Duke in the 2027 recruiting class.

“Getting around the players in the locker room and other commits was really what helped me make this decision,” Burns-Crump said. “They have a tight brotherhood at Duke and being around that made me feel that I truly fit in.”

Burns-Crump took his official visit the weekend of June 5.

“Then their plan for me as well as the team’s plan moving forward was exciting. Coach (Rick) Lyster took time to analyze my high school film and show me how I fit in there system, and then show me how it would fit in the NFL. He even went out to compare me to a some of the other safeties he has coached that are now in the NFL. Seeing this gives me a lot of motivation as getting to the NFL is a goal of mine and I can sense the future as long as I take care of what I need to take care of.”

Duke checked every box for Burs-Crump.

“Then you can’t look past the education. It is a true blessing to be able to attend a school that holds players to a high standard with their grades. Dukes team GPA was a 3.48 this just shows that they take care of business on and off the field, and this reflects a lot of what I have done in the classroom having a 4.0 gpa all my years so far. All that being said getting a degree from there alone is something special, but I have the opportunity to not only get a degree but to also play football and compete for championships being surrounded by the best people.”