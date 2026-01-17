5-star PG Dylan Mingo sets commitment date

Dylan Mingo, a five-star point guard in the 2026 class, is ready to announce his college decision. The 6-foot-5 senior out of Long Island Lutheran (NY) will make his commitment on Thursday, January 22nd, a source told Rivals. Mingo will decide between his four finalists — Baylor, North Carolina, Penn State, and Washington.

Mingo is the No. 1 ranked point guard and the No. 2 overall player in the 2026 class, according to Rivals.

Prior to cutting his list down, Mingo also visited Miami, UConn, and Alabama.

Mingo talks programs involved

In a previous interview with Rivals, Dylan Mingo discussed each of the schools pursuing him.

UNC: “Hubert Davis, he reaches out a lot. He pretty much just talks about how this year they should be really good, how they’re going to get things back on a UNC level. He tells me how he could see me coming in there playing as a freshman.”

BAYLOR: “The Baylor visit was great. I mean, my old teammate VJ Edgecombe went there. So just speaking to him a lot about how it was and how he developed there. And it was fun just seeing all the analytics and how much they get people to the NBA and how much they raise people’s draft stock.”

WASHINGTON: “When I went on that visit, I saw how seriously they are taking basketball. This year, they have a really good team and they put a lot of time into their team.”

PENN STATE: “I loved my Penn State visit, especially because my brother was there. Coach (Mike) Rhoades is going to get things rolling. They have a solid team this year. So it’s fun to see what they’re going to do this year. That atmosphere was crazy. They showed a lot of love, especially for me and my brother. So me and my brother, teaming up for college, that would be great. Kayden (Mingo) is a captain as a freshman, so that’s really big.”

Mingo also discussed in a previous interview what he’s looking for in a school.

“I want to play for a coach that values me a lot,” Mingo said. Well, not even just the coach, the whole program. I want to have a strong relationship with the coaches, especially the head coach, and the whole coaching staff. And a winning program. I’d like to compete for a championship, and also a program that’s willing to play a freshman.”

More on Mingo

National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw recently had this to say about Mingo:

“While the move from No. 3 to No. 2 was not a significant one by the numbers, it was a move that netted Dylan Mingo an extra star. The long-armed, 6-foot-5 lead guard is the youngest player in the updated Rivals150 ranking. He is also seeing a lot of production come his way. The crafty PG earned MVP honors of the NBPA Top 100 Camp this summer, and averaged 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.3 steals per game in Nike’s EYBL Circuit play this summer. He is one of the top perimeter defenders in the class, and he can consistently put pressure on the paint and deliver passes from different levels at different angles.”







