Dynamic WR Cedrick Simmons chose Alabama over Auburn to play for the program he rooted for

Selma (Ala.) High receiver Cedrick Simmons has flipped his commitment from Auburn to Alabama.

“Being able to play and show out on the same team I rooted for all my life,” Simmons said.

An exciting pickup for head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Simmons was one of the most dominant players in the state of Alabama last fall. As a junior he turned 106 receptions into 2,192 yards and 20 touchdowns. He had two pick sixes playing defense as well.

Simmons becomes commit No. 14 for Alabama in the 2027 cycle.

“Coach Deboer played wide receiver so he definitely loves his wide receivers and knows how to use them,” Simmons said.

Alabama offered Simmons in June and now have him in the fold.

“Alabama has a standard of greatness and that the environment I want to be around,” Simmons said.

Simmons also talked with Rivals Chad Simmons about his decision to flip from Auburn to Alabama.

“They continued to recruit me, things really didn’t change with us after I committed,” he said. “Playing opportunity, Being developed by the best, and me fitting the culture. The expectations, standards they’re held there.”

Receivers coach Derrick Nix was a big factor in Simmons decision.

“Coach Nix is a great teacher of the game, he’s very intense about it.”

Simmons is ecstatic to know he’ll be playing his college football at Alabama.

“It’s a blessing and a dream come true. Great, It feel like its meant to be that way.”