Each of the top 20 quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle are now committed

Another crucial quarterback recruiting domino dropped on Friday evening.

Denton (Texas) Ryan four-star QB Colton Nussmeier has announced his commitment to Georgia. He chose the Bulldogs over Arkansas and UCLA. Nussmeier is the No. 16 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

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With Nussmeier now off the board, each of the top 20 quarterback prospects in the cycle, per the Rivals Industry Ranking, are now committed. Amarillo (Texas) Palo Duro four-star Julian Reese II, the No. 25 player at the position, is now the lone uncommitted blue-chip QB in the nation.

Now, it’s important to remember that there’s still a ways to go until the December signing period. Passers will change their mind, coaching staffs will be altered and moves will be made. For now, however, below is a look at where the top QBs in the 2027 cycle are currently headed.

Breaking down top QB commits by conference

The SEC now has commitments from nine of the top 20 quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle. Nussmeier puts UGA on the board and the Dawgs now flank Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Oklahoma as SEC programs with a blue-chip QB in their class.

Alabama is the lone program in the nation to hold commitments from multiple top passers. Five-star Elijah Haven, the No. 1 QB in the Rivals Industry Ranking, committed on April 25. His decision came six months after four-star Trent Seaborn pledged to the Tide.

Kentucky won out for four-star Jake Nawrot on April 12. He’s the top SEC QB commit in the Rivals300 and checks in as the No. 5 gunslinger in the industry rankings. LSU four-star commit Peyton Houston and Florida four-star commit Davin Davidson are the other top-10 QBs pledged to SEC programs.

The Big Ten holds pledges from five of the top 20 passers. Headlining the quintet is Oregon five-star commit Will Mencl, the No. 1 QB in the Rivals300. Nebraska four-star commit Trae Taylor has been off the board for over a year and he just claimed Elite 11 Finals Rivals MVP honors last weekend. Michigan four-star commit Kamden Lopati flipped from Illinois on April 14 and is now the No. 10 QB in the cycle.

Miami four-star commit Israel Abrams is now the No. 2 QB in the nation and he’s one of four top-20 passers pledged to an ACC program. Virginia Tech four-star commit Peter Bourque was a massive win for the Hokies last month.

Texas Tech four-star commit Kavian Bryant, the No. 4 QB in the cycle, and Colorado four-star commit Andre Adams are the top two Big 12 QB commits to date. Bryant has been pledged to the Red Raiders since November.

Top 20 QBs in the 2027 cycle

1. Elijah Haven — Alabama

2. Israel Abrams — Miami

3. Will Mencl — Oregon

4. Kavian Bryant — Texas Tech

5. Jake Nawrot — Kentucky

6. Trae Taylor — Nebraska

7. Peter Bourque — Virginia Tech

8. Peyton Houston — LSU

9. Davin Davidson — Florida

10. Kamden Lopati — Michigan

11. Gunner Rivers — NC State

12. Blake Roskopf — Washington

13. Keegan Croucher — Ole Miss

14. Jayce Johnson — Texas A&M

15. Andre Adams — Colorado

16. Colton Nussmeier — Georgia

17. Kharim Hughley — Clemson

18. Brady Edmunds — Ohio State

19. Jamison Roberts — Oklahoma

20. Trent Seaborn — Alabama