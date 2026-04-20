EDGE Abraham Sesay earns 5-star honors from Rivals

Rivals has released its updated rankings — the Rivals300 — for the 2027 cycle. Six new five-stars were officially tabbed on Monday morning, including Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown East edge rusher Abraham Sesay.

The 6-foot-4.5, 225-pound prospect has had a very busy spring, unofficially visiting Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Penn State and South Carolina. He was scheduled to check out Notre Dame this past weekend but those plans fell through.

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Sesay trimmed his list down to Duke, Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State and South Carolina earlier this year but has continued to engage with other programs, including LSU. He also holds offers from programs such as Alabama, Cal, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, USC.

“I’m feeling great about it, feel like I’m in a very good spot,” Abraham Sesay told Sean Fitz of BlueWhiteIllustrated.com. “I’m just extremely blessed about what everyone has invested in me. I’m going to be able to make my decision in the summertime, after my official visits, that’s what I’m aiming for. I’m still just taking it day by day and trusting the Lord.”

Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish are currently a heavy Rivals Prediction Machine favorite to sign the new five-star prospect, leading the Nittany Lions and Blue Devils by a very comfortable margin.

Sesay anchored Downingtown East’s defense as a junior, logging 13 sacks and more than 80 tackles. The Whippets posted an 8-4 record in 2025 and finished ranked No. 28 in the Massey Pennsylvania state high school football rankings.