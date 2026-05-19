EDGE Ba'Roc Thomas commits to Coach Prime and Colorado: 'I'm shutting it down'

Colorado landed a major recruiting win out of Alabama when EDGE Ba’Roc Willis committed to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes just days after his official visit to Boulder.

The Moody (Ala.) Pell City standout, ranked No. 21 in Alabama, chose Colorado over Miami, Maryland and NC State after a visit that exceeded expectations and quickly pushed the Buffs to the top of his list.

“The visit experience was great,” Willis told Rivals. “It was honestly more than I expected. The vibes were amazing, the coaching staff was incredible, and everyone around the program was genuine people.”

At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Willis gives Colorado another explosive defensive front piece as Coach Prime continues building momentum on the recruiting trail.

The official visit created a major shift in the recruitment.

Willis spent extensive time around the coaching staff, toured the campus and connected strongly with the environment inside the program. Sanders might quite the impression.

“I’d say the biggest highlights of my trip were my first conversation with Coach Prime. He was very transparent, funny and just a real guy.”

Willis also spent significant time with the defensive staff, and that helped push the Big 12 program to the top.

“I had a meeting with Coach Hart, and we were in the meeting room for about an hour,” Willis said. “We went over my film, their film, technique and just life in general.”

The relationships built during the visit helped Colorado separate itself from the rest of the field.

“The Buff culture, everyone around there treats you like family, the way I’m going to get coached and mentored by the guys there, and the opportunity to make an impact early,” Willis said when asked why he chose Colorado.

“How they welcomed my family and already made them feel like part of the Buff family when I got there. That made an impact on my decision too.”

Before the official visit, Willis planned to continue through the recruiting process and potentially commit by the end of June. Colorado changed that timeline quickly for the former Alabama commit.

“My recruitment is over. I’m shutting it down,” Willis said.