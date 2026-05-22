EDGE Griff Galloway commits to Kentucky

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day edge rusher Griff Galloway announced his commitment to Kentucky on Friday. He chose the Wildcats over offers from programs such as Clemson, Florida, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

Galloway told Rivals’ Chad Simmons in December that he was prioritizing fit above all other considerations in his recruitment.



“It’s about feeling at home for me,” he said. “It’s about the culture. I want to play for the right coaches, I want a great defensive line coach, and I want to be around the right people. Being in the right program is most important. I’m looking for that four-year program — not a place where guys are transferring in and out every year.”

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound standout ranks No. 625 overall in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. He is the No. 56 edge rusher nationally and No. 22 prospect in North Carolina regardless of position.

Galloway’s father, Lonnie, is currently an offensive analyst for Dabo Swinney at Clemson.