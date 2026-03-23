EDGE Jalanie George earns 5-star honors from Rivals

Rivals has released its updated rankings — the Rivals300 — for the 2028 cycle. Three five-stars were officially tabbed on Monday morning.

Duce Robinson was the last recruit out of Arizona to finish as a five-star in the Rivals300 rankings, checking in as the No. 23 recruit in the 2023 cycle. Quarterback Will Mencl could be next in the 2027 cycle. EDGE Jalanie George is certainly on pace in 2028.

The Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge pass-rusher has been considered one of the best defensive prospects in the cycle for a while. That was further cemented on Monday as he’s now a five-star recruit.

Across the last two seasons for Desert Edge, one of the best high school football programs in the Grand Canyon State, George has tallied 117 total tackles, 27 TFL and 11.5 sacks, according to MaxPreps.

His recruitment is really getting off the ground this spring. George is set to see a slew of top programs, including Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU and Texas A&M. He’s also coming off a spring visit to Washington.

“I’m in no real rush to make a decision,” George recently told Rivals’ Brandon Huffman.

In addition to the heavy interest from the SEC, George is also being courted by some of the best out West. Arizona and Oregon are both in the mix. The in-state Wildcats got him to Tucson last season.

“U of A had a lot of energy,” George told Rivals’ Adam Gorney in December. “They had more energy than I guess Arizona State expected. They played relentlessly hard. They kept stopping them on third down, and Arizona State always had to punt. I don’t know what the defense was on (Saturday) night, but U of A played hard. They just played harder.”

Things will only pick up for the 6-foot-5, 240-pounder from here.

Jalanie George Scouting Summary

Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power writes this of George as a prospect:

“Big EDGE prospect who is the highest-rated prospect at the position early on in the 2028 cycle. Listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds with a frame that should pack on more weight. Makes high-level plays on his freshman film. Shows advanced play speed, tracking down ball carriers in backside pursuit. The combination of size and burst off the edge sticks out. Turned in a strong freshman season with 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. Could potentially outgrow the EDGE position.”