EDGE Roy Price picks Minnesota: 'I love the challenge of being great at multiple things'

Minnesota just picked up a rising defender out of the Midwest. Newark (Ohio) High EDGE Roy Price took an official visit to Minnesota over the weekend. Now also he’s the latest member of the Golden Gophers’ class.

He also told me for Rivals what made Minnesota the place for him.

“They are recruiting me for the rush end position,” Price said.

“That position needs to be able to drop, cover, set the edge and get after the QB. They believe I can do all those things at a high level. I love the challenge of having to be great at multiple things. I believe that with the talent God has blessed me with I’d be a great fit for the position.”

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The Columbus UA MVP also continued on why Minnesota fits him.

“Coach Fleck is very similar to my high school Coach Bill Franks. “How you do anything is how you do everything .” I loved his intensity and attention to detail. Also living and playing for something bigger than yourself is something I believe in. I put God first always so having that as part of the belief system was huge for me.

Price also feels like Coach Stanard and Robbins aree great men for him to learn from.

“I spent a lot of time with Coach Stanard,” Price said. “I got to know about him, his family and his experience as a coach. He has a lot of time in coaching which I’ll be able to learn from.”

Scouting take on Price from UA Columbus

Price was the surprise MVP of his position group. He earned it though, winning his way to the final five with quickness and agility then having some good battles with Kalis during the final five. He’s light — listed at 205 pounds — but weight can be added. He could be a stand-up outside backer/edge as well.

-Allen Trieu