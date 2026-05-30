Elite 11 Finals 2026: Live Updates from Day 1

Day one of the 2026 Elite 11 Finals has arrived. The illustrious event, featuring 20 of the nation’s top quarterback recruits, is getting underway on Friday evening in Los Angeles.

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the event, which will celebrate its 28th year in 2026. It brings together the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition, skill work and training, which culminates with a 7-on-7 skills showcase on Sunday.

Each of the 20 passers landed invites to the finals after competing in one of the event’s seven regional feeder camps that occurred throughout the spring.

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This year’s group features each of the top 10 quarterbacks in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and 15 of the top 20. Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power, as well as Rivals national experts Greg Biggins, Adam Gorney and Brandon Huffman are all on hand for the first throwing session and will provide coverage and analysis throughout.

Join the discussion on the Rivals recruiting board here.

By: Hunter Shelton Kentucky, Miami commits standing out “Miami commit Israel Abrams has one of the quicker releases I’ve seen come through this station. Gets it up and out really quickly. I also like Kentucky commit Jake Nawrot’s footwork. They are taking drops on some of these throws and he’s coordinated and under control.” — Charles Power “Michigan commit Kamden Lopati solid workout so far, smooth, easy delivery, plenty of arm. Deep balls had a ton of air, maybe little too much but good start.” — Greg Biggins

By: Hunter Shelton Ole Miss commit Keegan Croucher letting it rip Four-star Keegan Croucher is another blue-chipper looking to make a splash in the Golden State this weekend. The longtime Ole Miss commit is the No. 13 QB in the cycle. “It’s truly a childhood dream coming true,” Croucher told Rivals’ Chad Simmons about competing in the event. “I grew up watching Elite 11 videos featuring Bryce Young, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and guys like that, so from a young age, I have been dreaming of this opportunity.” Ole Miss commit Keegan Croucher out here in Manhattan Beach ripping it at Elite 11 Finalshttps://t.co/PjpToq9ELj pic.twitter.com/Y5EUvwpgkk — Zach Berry (@Zach_Berry) May 30, 2026

By: Hunter Shelton New Virginia Tech commit Peter Bourque eyeing big weekend Four-star Peter Bourque is one of the latest passers to come off the board. The former Michigan pledge committed to James Franklin and Virginia Tech earlier this month on May 14. A top-100 recruit and now the No. 7 QB in the cycle, Bourque wants to take home MVP honors this weekend. “I’m going there to win it,” Bourque told Rivals’ Chad Simmons this week. “I grew up watching the documentary series and guys like Trevor Lawrence go through it. It’s always been a dream of mine for as long as I’ve been a quarterback. I am excited to get out there and compete.” Virginia Tech commit Peter Bourque showing off the velocity at the Elite 11 Finals.



Live updates: https://t.co/XzcihLoeEw pic.twitter.com/uGnHTmeYoC — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) May 30, 2026

By: Hunter Shelton Passers continuing to ramp up “Quarterbacks are doing some slow-paced throws to stationary receivers. It’s a far hash throw that can show off arm strength. Impressed with Nebraska commit Trae Taylor’s velocity and whippy release.” “Indiana commit Jameson Purcell spun it well in this drill. Can tell he’s refined and well trained. One of two lefty’s here along with Colton Nussmeier.” — Charles Power

By: Hunter Shelton 4-star Kharim Hughley spinning it “Clemson four-star commit Kharim Hughley is not the tallest quarterback but he’s filled out and the ball pops. His deep balls early on have been very impressive and on time.” — Adam Gorney Hughley, the No. 208 overall prospect and No. 17 QB in the Rivals Industry Ranking, was one of the first blue-chip passers to come off the board. He’s been pledged to the Tigers since July 10 of last summer. “This is a business trip,” Hughley told Rivals’ Chad Simmons ahead of this week’s event. “This has been something I have wanted to compete in for a long time, and I want to go in there and win it.”

By: Hunter Shelton Nebraska commit already turning heads Nebraska four-star commit Trae Taylor enters this week as the nation’s No. 6 quarterback. He discussed his recruitment with Rivals’ Greg Smith earlier this week after he was recently visited by Ohio State. “It was just warmups but Trae Taylor can spin it. Effortless throws. We’ll see how the rest of the night goes.” — Adam Gorney The 2026 Elite 11 is about to kickoff here at Mira Costa High School in Southern California. It’s a big opportunity for 2027 Husker commit Trae Taylor to compete vs. the nation’s best. pic.twitter.com/SqSsl1cXNy — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) May 30, 2026

By: Hunter Shelton Rivals’ No. 1 QB Will Mencl in attendance While he’s the No. 3 QB in the Rivals Industry Ranking, Oregon commit Will Mencl is the No. 1 passer in the updated Rivals300 rankings. The Chandler (Ariz.) product is in the Golden State after choosing the Ducks a little over a month ago.



“I mean, it’s a blessing to be the number one quarterback in the country, but it doesn’t mean too much when you’ve got to go strap on a helmet and lace up your cleats and go throw football,” Mencl told Rivals’ Brandon Huffman earlier this week. On scene in Manhattan Beach for Day 1 of the Elite 11 Finals.



5-star Oregon QB commit Will Mencl getting warm with the rest of the camp participants.https://t.co/aFJv9RWSvX pic.twitter.com/ndmuYXzMLh — Max Torres (@mtorressports) May 30, 2026

By: Hunter Shelton Quarterbacks getting loose “Quarterbacks just starting warmups, but already, Alabama commit Elijah Haven just looks different. Completely filled out and looks outstanding.” — Adam Gorney Haven is the No. 12 overall prospect and No. 1 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He committed to Alabama last month. The Crimson Tide are the only team to have multiple representatives this weekend. Four-star Trent Seaborn has been committed to Bama since October. He and Haven are warming up together. All 20 quarterbacks invited to this year’s event are in attendance. Florida four-star QB commit Davin Davidson, the nation’s No. 9 passer, is among those in the field: Florida QB commit Davin Davidson getting warm at day 1 of the Elite 11 Finals.



Live updates: https://t.co/XzcihLoeEw pic.twitter.com/pB0HcSlys2 — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) May 30, 2026 “Davin Davidson is the most physically imposing finalist here, as expected. Looks all of 6’6, 215 and has room to continue filling out.” — Charles Power

By: Hunter Shelton Three prevalent college QBs return as counselors Auburn’s Byrum Brown, Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and Washington’s Demond Williams Jr. are in LA and are serving as this year’s Elite 11 college counselors. Sagapolutele notably came to the 2024 Elite 11 Finals from Hawaii as an unranked prospect and left with his stock soaring after an impressive showing. He ended the 2025 recruiting cycle as the No. 20 overall prospect and No. 4 QB in the Rivals300. “Watching the college counselors warm up. Sagapolutele has such effortless arm strength, doesn’t have to strain to generate RPMs. Demond Williams has added significant mass in his lower body since high school. Byrum Brown is an imposing physical presence, looks like he’s working on tightening his release with QB coach Jordan Palmer.” — Charles Power

By: Hunter Shelton Ranking the regional performances The passers earned invitations after competing at regional feeder camps throughout the spring. Rivals got a look at each, and earlier this week, Power and Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire ranked the top regional performances. Kentucky four-star commit Jake Nawrot headlined the list thanks to his big showing at the Indianapolis regional. Nawrot is the No. 2 QB in the updated Rivals300 rankings. “Nawrot put together the most consistent regional workout from start to finish,” Power wrote. Kentucky QB commit Jake Nawrot warming up on day 1 of the Elite 11 Finals.



Live updates: https://t.co/XzcihLoeEw pic.twitter.com/fwiHGydtnj — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) May 30, 2026