Elite 11 Finals 2026: Live Updates from Day 2

Day two of the 2026 Elite 11 Finals, featuring 20 of the nation’s top quarterback recruits, is underway from Mira Costa High School in Greater Los Angeles.

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the event, which will celebrate its 28th year in 2026. It brings together the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition, skill work and training, which culminates with a 7-on-7 skills showcase on Sunday.

Friday night featured a circuit of drill stations, followed by a ‘rail shot’ throwing challenge. Saturday night brings the Pro Day, where each quarterback will go through a scripted workout that mirrors what you’d see at the NFL Combine. Throwers will also compete in an accuracy challenge at the other end of the field.

Each of the 20 passers landed invites to the finals after competing in one of the event’s seven regional feeder camps that occurred throughout the spring.

ELITE 11 FINALS DAY 1 TOP PERFORMERS | FULL ELITE 11 FINALS ROSTER

This year’s group features each of the top 10 quarterbacks in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and 15 of the top 20. Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power, as well as Rivals national experts Greg Biggins, Adam Gorney and Brandon Huffman are all on hand for the second session and will provide coverage and analysis throughout.

Join the discussion on the Rivals recruiting board here.

By: Hunter Shelton Strong finish for Michigan commit Kamden Lopati After three off-target throws early in the round, Michigan four-star commit Kamden Lopati dialed it in and nailed each of his last 12 throws. Overall, he was on target on 17 of his 20 balls, tied for the top mark so far this evening. “Lopati doing phenomenally well down the stretch with some beautiful throws. Was struggling with some deep throws — either overthrows or too much air — but he tightened up.” — Adam Gorney

By: Hunter Shelton Cal’s new commit Dane Weber gets his shot Cal Rivals four-star commit Dane Weber follows Knutson with another 14-for-20 performance. After fighting through a rough patch in the middle of the script, he had a strong finish and was on target with eight of his final nine throws. “Weber got better late and hit some nice deep balls when he spun it well. Still throwing too many high and you don’t want to miss high.” — Adam Gorney The 6-foot, 220-pounder out of Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral is the latest blue-chip QB prospect to come off the board. He pledged to Tosh Lupoi and the local Bears on Thursday.

By: Hunter Shelton Up-and-down round for Texas commit Ty Knutson After a strong start, Texas three-star commit Ty Knutson fizzled out late and finished his round on target with 14 of his 20 throws. “What I liked about Knutson is that he didn’t try to game his throws. He was fast into his drops and delivered the ball with pace. Started strong but faded a little toward the end.” — Adam Gorney Texas QB commit Ty Knutson was on target with 14/20 passes during his Elite 11 Night 2 Pro Day, per @CharlesPower🤘



Live Updates: https://t.co/KaLj0sdK23 pic.twitter.com/dciRhJDtUX — Rivals (@Rivals) May 31, 2026 Knutson, who’s been committed to the Longhorns since February, enters this weekend as the No. 34 QB in the 2027 cycle. He’s gearing up for his senior season at Smithson Valley (Texas).

By: Hunter Shelton Solid outing from Oregon commit Will Mencl Oregon five-star commit Will Mencl, the No. 1 QB in the Rivals300 rankings, turns in another rock-solid showing. The Chandler (Ariz.) passer was also on target with 17 of his 20 throws. “Ball comes out so nice from Will Mencl’s hand. Thought he got better as the round went on and hit the rail shot perfectly.” — Adam Gorney Oregon 5-star QB commit Will Mencl’s rail shot at the Elite 11 Finals🦆



(via @adamgorney)



Live updates: https://t.co/PZc3uq0Fok https://t.co/ddNK8NCkEo pic.twitter.com/6ROmNoEdrp — Rivals (@Rivals) May 31, 2026 Mencl is another passer coming off a really strong showing on night one of the event. Power ranked the Ducks pledge No. 5 on Friday night’s top performer list.

By: Hunter Shelton Indiana commit Jameson Purcell dials up good performance Indiana three-star commit Jameson Purcell is up next and the lefty matches Seaborn with 17 of his 20 throws also on target. “Best of the three so far in terms of spinning it and on time. Purcell also threw it over the cross bar from 50 yards on the bonus throw. All three very strong so far.” — Adam Gorney “Purcell’s arm strength has taken a big leap, saw him in person two years ago and he was more of a finesse guy like a lot of southpaws, can rip it now.” — Greg Biggins Purcell was on target with each of his first eight throws. The 6-foot-1.5 gunslinger out of Maine South (Ill.) High made an early commitment to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers back in July of 2025.

By: Hunter Shelton Alabama commit Trent Seaborn has a nice showing Alabama four-star commit Trent Seaborn follows up with a nice performance of his own. He was on target with 17 of his 20 throws. “The best throw of the round for Seaborn was a 40-yard deep ball right on the money. Was on a nice run late in his round, really comfortable throwing outside the pocket. Decisive on the double seam throw.” — Greg Biggins Alabama 4-star QB commit Trent Seaborn hits his man in stride at the Elite 11 Finals🐘



Live updates: https://t.co/KaLj0sdK23 pic.twitter.com/Pjco3bW2bm — Rivals (@Rivals) May 31, 2026 The Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson signal-caller enters this week as the No. 20 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

By: Hunter Shelton Missouri commit Braylen Warren starts the night off strong Missouri commit Braylen Warren kicks off the evening for the high school passers and he was on target with 16 of his 20 throws. “Very solid round for Warren. Hit on some of the more difficult throws down the field.” — Greg Biggins “Thought Warren looked really sharp. Spun it incredibly well. Even Demond Williams commented on how nice the ball looked. Deep balls were pretty and he didn’t have too much air under them. He missed a deep fade but really didn’t have any other overthrows. Strong showing.” — Adam Gorney Missouri QB commit Braylen Warren was on target with 16/20 passes during his Elite 11 Night 2 Pro Day, per @CharlesPower🐯



Live Updates: https://t.co/KaLj0sdK23 pic.twitter.com/ebgNdFaCRK — Rivals (@Rivals) May 31, 2026 Warren came in at No. 7 in Power’s top performers on night one. The three-star out of Omaha (Neb.) Westside has been committed to Mizzou since Dec. 4.

By: Hunter Shelton Pro Day session getting underway shortly The throwing script has been laid out to the 20 quarterbacks as the Pro Day session is about to get rolling. Each passer will make their 20 throws before the next QB begins. Rivals will track how many completions each QB finishes with.