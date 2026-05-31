Elite 11 Finals 2026: Live Updates from Day 3

The final day of the 2026 Elite 11 Finals, featuring 20 of the nation’s top quarterback recruits, is underway in Los Angeles.

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the event, which will celebrate its 28th year in 2026. It brings together the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition, skill work and training, which culminates with Sunday’s 7-on-7 skills showcase.

Today’s showcase follows Friday night’s drill station circuit and Saturday night’s pro day, where each of the 20 passers went through a 20-throw scripted workout that mirrors what you’d see at the NFL Combine.

Each of the 20 passers landed invites to the finals after competing in one of the event’s seven regional feeder camps that occurred throughout the spring.

ELITE 11 FINALS DAY 2 TOP PERFORMERS | DAY 1 TOP PERFORMERS | FULL ELITE 11 FINALS ROSTER

This year’s group features each of the top 10 quarterbacks in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and 15 of the top 20. Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power, as well as Rivals national experts Greg Biggins, Adam Gorney and Brandon Huffman are all on hand for the third and final session and will provide coverage and analysis throughout.

Join the discussion on the Rivals recruiting board here.

By: Hunter Shelton Up steps Ryan Rakowski, Braylen Warren Uncommitted three-star Ryan Rakowski and Missouri three-star commit Braylen Warren are next to throw. It’s been a very solid weekend for both hurlers. Rakowski has cracked both top performers list thus far. “Rakowski was one of the surprises of the opening night and had another strong workout on Saturday. This was a great setting for him, he’s very efficient as a thrower and one of the more accurate passers in the camp,” Rivals’ Charles Power wrote Saturday night.

By: Hunter Shelton Rocky showing for both Croucher and Purcell It was up-and-down for both Keegan Croucher and Jameson Purcell. The Ole Miss commit Croucher got his money’s worth but completed just 12 of 23 passes for one touchdown while taking one sack. “Croucher had some nice throws and was very aggressive. Good coverage on some of the incompletions. Showed off a live arm in targeting the middle of the field and deep.” — Charles Power Purcell, meanwhile, went 7/14, also throwing for just one score while taking a pair of sacks. Indiana 4-star QB commit Jameson Purcell nails his receiver at the Elite 11 Finals🔴⚪️



(via @adamgorney)



Live updates: https://t.co/ghyt2O6U0A pic.twitter.com/LuYY162Ghh — Rivals (@Rivals) May 31, 2026

By: Hunter Shelton Keegan Croucher, Jameson Purcell up next Ole Miss four-star commit Keegan Croucher and Indiana three-star commit Jameson Purcell take the field next. Neither passer made Rivals’ day two top performers, but Croucher set the tone with a great showing during drill work on night one. “Croucher showed arguably the most high-end tools on day one of the Elite 11 Finals. Simply put, the Ole Miss commit has a ton of physical talent and showed his high-end upside in this setting,” Charles Power wrote Friday night.

By: Hunter Shelton Jake Nawrot having a solid week in LA The John Hersey (Ill.) superstar has been as advertised this weekend in California. He’s been a top performer in each of the first two days for Rivals’ Charles Power and Greg Biggins. Nawrot checked in at No. 4 on Saturday’s list after a very solid pro day session. Kentucky Elite QB commit Jake Nawrot finished the 7v7 portion of the Elite 11 Finals, completing 16/18 throws with 2 TDs and 1 sack, per @CharlesPower😼



Live updates: https://t.co/ghyt2O6U0A pic.twitter.com/TTCiFFh4H5 — Rivals (@Rivals) May 31, 2026 “Jake Nawrot had some of the best footwork that we saw on night two of the Elite 11 Finals,” Power wrote Saturday night. “The Kentucky commit showed excellent movement in his drops, getting great depth. He was coordinated and controlled while working from under center. This is a workout that rewards quarterbacks are comfortable under center and Nawrot was at extreme ease.”

By: Hunter Shelton Kentucky and Cal commits are off and running Getting going a little early, Kentucky four-star commit Jake Nawrot and Cal four-star commit Dane Weber are the first two passers to partake in 7-on-7 action. Nawrot sets a solid bar. He was on target with 16 of 18 throws and fired a pair of touchdowns while taking one sack. “A lot of checkdowns for Nawrot, but not much down the field.” — Greg Biggins The final line for Weber: 14/21 completions, 2 TDs and one sack. “Dane Weber had a pretty conservative first two series. No deep bombs which are common in 7on7. Took the smart checkdowns.” — Adam Gorney

By: Hunter Shelton Quarterbacks gearing up for final day of action The 20 quarterbacks are on the field at Mira Costa High warming up as we get close to starting the final session of the Elite 11 Finals. Action is expected get underway around 10:50 AM PST. Each quarterback will have 15 minutes of 7-on-7 while throwing to and against local high school teams.

By: Hunter Shelton Houston, Abrams rounded out Saturday’s top three from Saturday LSU four-star commit Peyton Houston and Miami commit Israel Abrams checked in behind Bourque for Rivals’ top three on night two. Both also delivered standout performances while running through the 20-throw gauntlet. Rivals’ Charles Power and Greg Biggins broke down each of their top 11 passers from night two. That can be found here. Three ACC commits, three SEC commits, three Big Ten commits and one Big 12 commit cracked the list. Top performers from Day 2 of the Elite 11 Finals🎯



(via @CharlesPower)



Read: https://t.co/te4VacGHml https://t.co/Z5PuDGGqCL pic.twitter.com/rGVHdwJSmL — Rivals (@Rivals) May 31, 2026

By: Hunter Shelton Virginia Tech commit Peter Bourque was Rivals MVP for Day 2 MVP honors for Saturday night went to Virginia Tech four-star commit Peter Bourque after he was on target with 19 of his 20 throws during his pro day session. Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote this of Bourque: “Bourque delivered one of the better pro day performances we’ve seen at the Elite 11 Finals in recent years. He was in complete control from start to finish. Bourque showed excellent movement within his drops with great timing while working under center. He was in rhythm and understood the route concepts like the back of his hand.” NEW: Virginia Tech 4-star QB commit Peter Bourque wins the Elite 11 Finals Day 2 Rivals MVP🦃



(via @CharlesPower)



Top performers: https://t.co/te4VacGHml pic.twitter.com/ZXyRXILtfK — Rivals (@Rivals) May 31, 2026



