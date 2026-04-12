Elite 11 Finals: 4-star QB Peter Bourque punches ticket to Los Angeles

Another one of the nation’s top passers in the 2027 cycle is officially headed to Los Angeles later this year.

Hingham (Mass.) Tabor Academy four-star quarterback Peter Bourque was invited to the Elite 11 Finals on Saturday. He competed at the Elite 11 Regional in New Jersey on Saturday.

Bourque becomes the ninth quarterback to land an invite to the event, joining the following: four-star Brady Edmunds (Ohio State commit), three-star Braylen Warren (Missouri), four-star Kharim Hughley (Clemson), four-star Trae Taylor (Nebraska), four-star Peyton Houston (LSU), five-star Elijah Haven, four-star Davin Davidson (Florida) and four-star Jake Nawrot.

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the Elite 11 Finals, which will celebrate its 27th year in 2026. It brings together 20 of the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition and training in Los Angeles during the month of June.

Elite 11 alumni include college and NFL stars like Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured 16 of the top 25 quarterbacks in the Rivals Industry Rankings, including five of the top six players at the position.

Bourque committed to Michigan in August but backed off that pledge in mid-February. Georgia, Penn State and Virginia Tech are leading the pack in his recruitment at the moment, with the Nittany Lions sitting as the Rivals Prediction Machine favorite.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound signal-caller ranks No. 81 overall and No. 6 at his position in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Scout’s Take on Peter Bourque

Bourque impressed at an Overtime OT7 event in March.

“Peter Bourque was the standout among a quarterback group that had a fairly rocky weekend overall,” Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power said. “The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder was the clear top passer on Saturday, leading his team to several tight wins. Bourque flashed a live arm, with the ability to generate considerable velocity to every level of the field – with accuracy. He made a number of impressive tight-window throws and played with quality timing.”