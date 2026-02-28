Elite 11 Finals: Full 2026 quarterback roster

Elite 11 regionals began in earnest last week, as some of the nation’s top quarterbacks in the 2027 class look to earn invites to the Finals this summer in Los Angeles.

There are few higher honors for prep quarterbacks than being invited to the event, which will celebrate its 27th year in 2026. It bring together 20 of the country’s best quarterbacks for three days of competition and training, ultimately ending with an MVP and 10 other ‘finalists’ being named.

Elite 11 Finals alumni include Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Dylan Raiola and DJ Lagway. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured 15 of the top 20 quarterbacks in the final Rivals Industry Rankings, including five of the top six players at the position.

After two weekends in Los Angeles and and Indianapolis, two passers have earned invites. Over the next two months, more regionals will be held in Atlanta, Dallas, New Orleans and New York.

Below is the full roster headed to Los Angeles as February 28:

Elite 11 Finals Roster

4-star Brady Edmunds

School: Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 118 (#13 QB)

Status: Committed to Ohio State

3-star Braylen Warren

School: Westside (Omaha, NE)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 490 (#33 QB)

Status: Committed to Missouri