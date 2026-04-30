Elite 11 Finals: Ryan Rakowski punches ticket to Los Angeles

Another one of the nation’s top passers in the 2027 cycle is officially headed to Los Angeles later this year.

Palos Verdes (Calif.) Palos Verdes Peninsula three-star quarterback Ryan Rakowski was invited to the Elite 11 Finals on Thursday. He competed at the Elite 11 Regional in Los Angeles in March.

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Rakowski and Jameson Purcell, who was also invited Thursday, are the 17th and 18th quarterbacks to land an invite to the event. The updated roster can be seen here.

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the Elite 11 Finals, which will celebrate its 27th year in 2026. It brings together 20 of the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition and training in Los Angeles during the month of June.

Elite 11 alumni include college and NFL stars like Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured 16 of the top 25 quarterbacks in the Rivals Industry Rankings, including five of the top six players at the position.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound signal caller ranks No. 736 overall, and No. 50 at his position, in the Rivals Industry Rankings.