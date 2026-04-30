Elite 11 Finals: Texas commit Ty Knutson earns invite to Los Angeles

Another one of the nation’s top passers in the 2027 cycle is officially headed to Los Angeles later this year. Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley three-star quarterback Ty Knutson was invited to the Elite 11 Finals on Thursday. He competed at the Elite 11 Regional in Dallas in March.

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Knutson and Kamden Lopati, who was also invited Thursday afternoon, are the 19th and 20th quarterbacks to land an invite to the event. The updated roster can be seen here.

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the Elite 11 Finals, which will celebrate its 27th year in 2026. It brings together 20 of the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition and training in Los Angeles during the month of June.

Elite 11 alumni include college and NFL stars like Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured 16 of the top 25 quarterbacks in the Rivals Industry Rankings, including five of the top six players at the position.

Ty Knutson ranks No. 496 overall, and No. 33 at his position, in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He committed to the Texas Longhorns in February over offers from Houston, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, TCU and Texas A&M.