Elite 2027 WR Nick Lennear down to five schools

Miami Carol City four-star wide receiver Nick Lennear is one of the top prospects in the 2027 cycle. He’s garnered an impressive offer list and is whittling things down between his junior and senior seasons.

The pass-catcher is in the Lone Star State this weekend to play in the Navy All-American Bowl. On Monday, Lennear told 247Sports’ Tom Loy that he is now down to five finalists in his recruitment: Florida State, LSU, Miami, Syracuse and Texas A&M.

Lennear is the No. 25 overall prospect and No. 5 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 4 junior in the Sunshine State.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder continues to trend toward in the local Hurricanes, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Miami began to pick up momentum in September as Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong logged a pick in favor of Mario Cristobal and Co. keeping him home.

Lennear took in Miami’s season-opening victory over Notre Dame. That visit helped really spark the buzz around Coral Gables.

“This weekend showed me Miami is building something special,” Lennear told Wiltfong about the visit. “Coach Cristobal’s vision, the energy around the program, and the way they’re recruiting makes me excited to be part of bringing the Hurricanes back to the top.”

It’ll be up to the other four finalists to snatch the momentum away from the Canes. Florida State also has the obvious in-state ties, while Fran Brown and Syracuse are trying to build a pipeline. Last cycle, the Orange signed Miami Northwestern four-star Calvin Russell, the No. 7 receiver in the nation.

Lennear is transferring from Northwestern to Carol City for his senior season. Northwestern lost in the FHSAA 3A state title game this season.

Last month, Lennear told Rivals’ Marcus Benjamin that he’s aiming to commit sometime in the spring before official visit season. He discussed the Hurricanes and Seminoles’ push for his pledge, too. Both receivers coaches — Miami’s Kevin Beard and FSU’s Tim Harris — have made their share of impressions on the blue-chipper.

“I love Coach KB,” Lennear said of Beard, who’s amidst his third season in Coral Gables. “I love the way he pushes his receivers. He gets the best out of all of his receivers. He knows exactly what they all can do, so he pushes them to the best of his ability.”