Elite 2028 defensive back recruit Quartavius Lyons reclassifying to 2027

Quartavius Lyons, the fourth-ranked cornerback of the 2028 class, has decided he’s going to graduate from Miami Central (Fla.) a year early.

Lyons confirmed with Rivals on Saturday morning that he will reclassify up to the Class of 2027, making the 2027 season his last as a high school football player before he heads off to college. The four-star cornerback has not decided on where he’s going to play collegiately as of yet.

“I just talked about it with my family,” Lyons said on Saturday morning to Rivals about his decision to reclassify.

According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Lyons is ranked No. 13 in Florida and No. 49 nationally of the 2028 class. It remains to be seen where Lyons would land among the 2027 class of prospects, but the elite defensive back should garner tons of interest as he heads into his final high school campaign.

Among the schools that have been in contact with Lyons the most recently are Miami, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and UCF. A school that has recently shown interest into Lyons is the University of Florida.

Lyons had transferred from South Dade High School to Miami Central ahead of the 2025 season, wanting to compete on a daily basis alongside some of South Florida’s most talented players. This upcoming 2026 season with the Rockets should test Lyons and his teammates at the highest levelas the team is slated to face off against nationally ranked teams like California’s Orange Lutheran and Georgia’s Buford, respectively.

More about Miami Central High School

Miami Central High School, located in Miami, Florida, is a prominent public high school recognized for its academic rigor, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. With a broad selection of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Miami Central’s athletic teams are notable for their success and school spirit. Emphasizing leadership, community engagement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.