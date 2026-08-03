Elite 2028 IOL Sam Walker names top three schools; one continues to trend

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- FOOTBALL RECRUITING The next 2028 QB dominoes are ready to fall: New predictions, fresh intel and the latest buzz
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING 'He has a 509 area code': Why coach Kirby Moore could be a hit at Washington State
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Wiltfong Whiparound: USC, Oregon, Michigan on QB hunt, 5-star predictions for 2028 prospects
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Touted QB Oscar Sloan plans to commit this season, Big Ten programs among schools setting the pace