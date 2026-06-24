Elite 2028 OT Kweli Fielder commits to Miami

Carrollton (Ga.) four-star offensive tackle Kweli Fielder is Miami’s second commitment in the 2028 cycle.

The coveted trench monster out of the Peach State told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday evening that he’s committed to the Hurricanes and is locking in early with Mario Cristobal and Co.

Fielder is the No. 43 overall prospect and No. 5 OT in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 7 junior in Georgia.

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“Miami felt like home since going down twice in June. It was a special moment for my mom and I. The relationships I built with the coaches, the culture and the vision they have for me made it the right choice,” Fielder told Fawcett about why he chose The U.

“I believe Miami gives me the best opportunity to develop as a player and person while competing at the highest level.”

Miami OL coach Alex Mirabal is as touted as they come and Fielder is excited about his future with the staff in Coral Gables. The ACC program continues to produce talent in the trenches.

“Development is one of the biggest things I was looking for,” Fielder said. “Miami has a proven track record of producing great offensive linemen and preparing them for the next level. Knowing I’ll be coached by some of the best and pushed every day gives me confidence in my future.”

The 6-foot-4, 325-pounder joins Jacksonville Mandarin three-star quarterback Knox Annis in Miami’s 2028 class. Fielder committed alongside his cousin, class of 2029 QB CJ Cypher.

“CJ is not only my cousin, he’s one of my best friends. We push each other and having the opportunity to continue playing together at the next level is a blessing,” Fielder said. “I’m excited to keep competing alongside him and making more memories together.”