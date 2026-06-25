Elite 2028 QB Neimann Lawrence commits to Texas: 'The development was the biggest thing'

Texas recruits quarterbacks as well as anyone, and the Longhorns have landed one of the nation’s premier quarterbacks in the 2028 class.

Four-star signal-caller Neimann Lawrence of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage has committed to Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, choosing Texas over Notre Dame and Miami after a highly competitive recruitment.

Ranked as the No. 67 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, Lawrence held 40 offers and evaluated programs across the country before deciding Austin was where he wanted to be.

“The development was the biggest thing,” Lawrence told Rivals. “The quarterback history they have and the level of coaching at Texas really stood out. The ultimate goal is the next level, and I wanted to put myself in the best position to get there.”

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Texas first entered the picture after Lawrence attended camp last summer, but multiple return trips transformed the Longhorns from a school of interest into his choice.

“I’ve been there four times now. These last two visits really showed me the level of interest and commitment they had toward me. They stayed true to me and my process, and it just felt like home.”

That feeling extended beyond football.

“I’m a city kid, and Austin reminds me of where I grew up,” Lawrence said. “The people, the community and the program all made it feel like home. Coach Milwee and Coach Sark have shown the same love every single time I’ve visited.”

Sarkisian’s reputation for developing quarterbacks ultimately separated Texas from the rest of the field.

“That was the biggest factor,” Lawrence said. “Being coached by someone with that track record and offensive mind is huge for me.”

Lawrence also valued the academic opportunities available in Austin, another priority throughout his recruitment.

“My mom has always preached academics,” he said. “I’m a 4.0 student, so finding a place that could challenge me in the classroom was important too.”

Lawrence benefited from Dia Bell’s firsthand perspective as the two South Florida quarterbacks trained together and discussed Texas.

“We share the same quarterback trainers, so I’ve been able to lean on his experience and learn from someone who’s already gone through the process.”

Although Notre Dame mounted a serious push and Miami remained firmly in the mix until the end, Lawrence believed Texas offered the strongest overall package.

“We built great relationships with a lot of schools,” he said. “But Texas gave me the best situation for my family and the best fit for me as a player. I can see myself succeeding there and playing at the highest level.”