Elite 2028 QB Neimann Lawrence sets commitment, names top 5 schools

Neimann Lawrence, one of the premier quarterbacks in the rising junior class, is closing in on a commitment decision.

He tells Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett his announcement will come later this month on June 25, and the nation’s No. 6 passer in 2028 will decide between Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and Michigan. The American Heritage (Fla.) star is coming off a camp visit with Texas, and has also made reported stops at Notre Dame, Michigan and Miami over the past few months.

He’ll now go into decision-making mode over the next three weeks as he looks to become the second top-10 quarterback in the ’28 class to come off the board, joining Georgia commit Jayden Wade.

Lawrence has been a name on the national radar for multiple years now, first starring at Ransom Everglades in the Miami area as a freshman starter. He completed 64% of his passes while throwing for 2,777 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Lawrence transferred into state powerhouse Miami Northwestern — which was coached by former NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater in 2024 — for his sophomore season. Bridgewater ultimately left to return to the league, but Lawrence finished the season completing 131 of 185 (71%) passes for 1,971 yards, 32 touchdowns and just one interception.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder will now take his talents to another state contender at American Heritage for his junior season. By that point, he’ll be committed to one of his final five programs.

A few contenders emerged for Lawrence this spring

When it comes to Lawrence’s recruitment, no true leader has emerged during his most recent round of visits. But Texas, Notre Dame, and Miami have all been making a big push to get him as their 2028 signal-caller.

“Miami is definitely one of the top schools I’m looking at right now,” Lawrence told CaneSport this spring. “They brought back the winning tradition and the usual standard last year. They made it to the national championship. That’s really important for Miami’s culture. You can see the trajectory of the program has changed. I’m a guy who likes to win, and it’s the hometown school.”

Texas, meanwhile, is looking to mine another quarterback from American Heritage, where 2026 signee Dia Bell starred before inking with the Longhorns.

“You know what they say … Everything is bigger in Texas,” Lawrence said to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman this spring. “The quarterback tradition they’ve had the last couple of years … Arch (Manning), Dia Bell … It’s a way longer list. Seeing the QB development is definitely, definitely amazing.”

Notre Dame has made a big push into Florida in the 2027 cycle and is looking for Lawrence to be their bellwether in 2028. He likes both the academics and football side of things in South Bend, and the Fighting Irish fit a lot of what he thinks will ultimately help him decide on a school.

“Development — being able to go to the next level because the NFL is the ultimate goal,” he told BlueandGold.com. “After that is academics because if the first goal isn’t accomplished, I’d love to have a great degree to fall back on to set me up to be successful in life. Also, a perfect fit — a situation with the school and environment where I can be comfortable, and I’d want to go work at. I want to be enthused every day.”

