Elite 2028 RB Micah Rhodes names top three schools

Spring (Texas) Klein Oak four-star running back Micah Rhodes isn’t wasting time figuring out the contenders in his recruitment.

Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are the top three schools in Rhodes’ recruitment, his representatives at Range Sports told On3’s Pete Nakos on Monday.

Rhodes is the No. 42 overall prospect and No. 3 RB in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 4 sophomore in Texas.

The Sooners have the early edge for Rhodes, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. He’s already logged myriad visits to Norman and was back on campus multiple times during the 2025 season.

“I like the culture and the people in the building,” Rhodes told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman back in September. “Oklahoma does everything to make me and my family feel like home. The chance to play in the SEC definitely speaks volumes to me because of the competition in the conference.”

DeMarco Murray has led the charge for OU and Rhodes continues to build a great bond with the longtime RBs coach.

“What excites me about playing for Coach Murray is that he has the NFL experience and played RB at the NFL level,” Rhodes said. “It would be amazing to learn and understand how to be an NFL back while working in college.

The Longhorns and Aggies remain prominent fixtures in his process, too. He was back in Austin at the end of the regular season and watched Texas beat A&M.

As a sophomore, Rhodes tallied over 1,300 yards and had 21 touchdowns. Klein Oak went 5-5 but still finished as a top-100 team in the Lone Star State, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.