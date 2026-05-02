Elite 2028 WR, USC commit Roye Oliver reclassifies to 2027 class

One of the most dynamic receivers in the country, the reigning National Sophomore of the Year, is bypassing his junior season and reclassifying up a year.

Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton receiver Roye Oliver, who was originally in the 2028 class, will reclassify to the class of 2027 and play one final year for the Huskies.

Oliver, who committed to USC in March, will now sign with the Trojans in December and enroll in January 2027. The thought had been percolating for a while with Oliver.

“Coach (Chad) Savage and I had been talking about it for a while and I had been talking it over with my family and just making sure it was the best decision for me,” Oliver told Rivals on a visit to Hamilton.

On Friday, it became official.

While his chances to set state career records may be impacted with him losing a year, he’s already rewritten several of the single-season records.

Oliver caught 92 passes for 1,839 yards and tied a state record with 29 touchdown receptions while also returning a pair of punts for scores as a sophomore in 2025, helping the Huskies to the Open Division semifinals.

In Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton’s win over rival Chandler (Ariz.) Basha in October, Savage was there to watch his top target. Just two weeks earlier, Oliver was inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to see USC pummel Michigan. It was then he knew where he wanted to be.

“The moment I went to the USC-Michigan game, it felt like the moment I wanted to be there,” said Oliver. “Coach Savage offering me in 8th grade, believing in me then, that just meant a lot.”

Now Oliver will get their much sooner.