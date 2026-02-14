Elite CB Duvay Williams sets Cal official visit

Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra four-star cornerback Duvay Williams took a junior day visit to Cal and is now set to return to Berkeley in a few months.

On Friday night, Williams announced via social media that he’s set an official visit for the first weekend of June. The Golden Bears have entered the picture for the 5-foot-11, 150-pounder.

New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi and his staff are turning up the dial with elite in-state talent and Williams is a clear key target. The ACC program rolled out the red carpet at the end of January and Williams told Rivals’ Adam Gorney that he enjoyed his time on campus.

“The vibe was amazing,” Williams said. “Everybody was happy around the facility just knowing what he’s going to do this upcoming season. He’s really pushing for this 2027 class because it’s the first full class he’ll be recruiting so he was making sure I was a top priority and me having the best opportunity there.

“Just talking to (Lupoi), he’s very straightforward and all about business.”

Williams is the No. 36 overall prospect and No. 4 corner in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 4 player in the Golden State.

The likes of USC, Notre Dame and Indiana had Williams on campus back in the fall. Competition will be stout up until the blue-chipper makes his college decision. The Trojans are the team trending in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, but Cal is trying to change that.

“I’m not paying attention to it. I’m going to do what’s best for me,” Williams previously said when asked about USC and his process. “USC was my top school when I was a kid but I want to keep everywhere I’m looking at to be open and not all about USC but USC is for sure at the top.”

“Cal is definitely doing a great job recruiting me right now and could be one of my top schools for sure.”

To date, Cal has two commits in its 2027 class: Sacramento Grant Union three-star defensive lineman Giovanni Hodge and Cave Creek (Ariz.) Notre Dame Prep linebacker Gunnar Perry.

Last cycle, the Golden Bears signed the nation’s No. 52 class, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Headlining the haul is a pair of blue-chippers in four-star offensive tackle Daniel McMorris and four-star tight end Taimane Purcell.