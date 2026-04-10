Elite CB Hayden Stepp down to four schools

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp is one of the nation’s top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle. He’s narrowing the focus on his recruitment ahead of his senior season.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Friday afternoon that he’s down to four schools: Alabama, Cal, Georgia and Oregon.

Stepp is the No. 27 overall prospect and No. 4 CB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 1 player in Nevada.

Stepp’s cut comes after logging a visit to Berkeley to get a look at the Cal program under new head coach Tosh Lupoi. The Bears are building some momentum on the recruiting trail and would love to add a player of Stepp’s caliber to the fold.

“Coach Tosh is being very aggressive right now and I know there’s a lot of players interested in them,” Stepp told Rivals’ Greg Biggins ahead of his trip.

Two of Stepp’s four finalists have long been at the top of his process. He got another look at Tuscaloosa and Eugene this spring, too.

“It is very close between Alabama and Oregon,” Stepp recently told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Both schools will definitely get official visits. It is really tight at the top between those two schools.”

Georgia certainly remains a threat, too. He also stopped by Athens and continues to consider Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs as a potential home at the next level.

“The trip to Georgia was eye opening,” Stepp told Biggins. “We had a chance to watch practice and I loved watching them compete. They were very intense and efficient in everything they did. It’s a program known for great defense and when you see them up close, it’s easy to see why.”

Tennessee and Clemson are among the top contenders that did not make Stepp’s top four. He’ll now embark on his official visits and continue to work towards making a decision.

“When I commit, it will be about how I feel,” he added. “Coaching will be big for me and how they want to use me. Competing as a freshman will be a factor too.”

Stepp of course plays for one of the more notable high school football programs in the nation. Bishop Gorman finished as the No. 5 team in the nation last fall, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. Stepp is currently the highest-ranked prospect on the Gaels’ 2026 roster, which will once again be loaded with talent.