Elite CB Hayden Stepp takes spring visit to Tennessee

Tennessee is getting some of the nation’s top 2027 prospects down to Knoxville to check out spring practice. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp is one of the latest.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder made the trip across the country to get a look at the Volunteers. He’s being courted by a slew of powerhouse programs and Tennessee is working hard to maneuver up his list.

On Wednesday morning, he posted photos from his visit on Rocky Top alongside head coach Josh Heupel and Co. “Thank you for a great visit,” Stepp wrote on X.

The Vols are set to receive an official visit from Stepp this summer. He told Rivals’ Chad Simmons as much earlier this month. They join two other programs — who are currently at the top of his process entering the middle of March.

“It is very close between Alabama and Oregon,” Stepp told Simmons. “Both schools will definitely get official visits. I will be at Alabama on March 9, and I know I will visit Oregon this spring too. It is really tight at the top between those two schools.”

Before checking out Tennessee, Stepp took trips to Clemson and Alabama. Georgia and Cal are other schools in the mix for the potential future five-star.

Stepp is the No. 27 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the top-ranked recruit in Nevada and is one of the next best to come out of Bishop Gorman, one of the nation’s best high school football programs.

“When I commit, it will be about how I feel,” Stepp said. “Coaching will be big for me and how they want to use me. Competing as a freshman will be a factor too.”

Tennessee eyeing another touted class

Last month, the Vols officially signed the No. 9 class in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Heupel and his staff would love to ink another top-10 haul in the 2027 cycle.

So far, the Vols have four commits in the fold. Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Siegel four-star offensive tackle Princeton Uwaifo headlines the early haul.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder is now the No. 121 recruit and No. 12 OT in the nation. He’s one of two in-state commits in the class alongside Knoxville West three-star linebacker JP Peace.

Summerville (Ga.) Chattooga four-star defensive lineman Kadin Fife and Uwaifo both committed in November. Milton (Ga.) three-star quarterback Derrick Baker pledged last month and is the No. 44 QB in the nation.