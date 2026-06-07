Elite EDGE K.J. Green commits to LSU Tigers

Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson four-star EDGE K.J. Green has committed to LSU, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Tigers over a loaded offer sheet that also includes the likes of South Carolina, Oregon, Georgia and Alabama. Green was in Baton Rouge this weekend for his official visit.

Green is the No. 48 overall prospect and No. 8 EDGE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 3 recruit in the Peach State.

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He becomes commit No. 5 for Lane Kiffin and the SEC program and is now a class headliner alongside Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson.

Earlier in the week, LSU lost a massive pledge from Irmo (S.C.) five-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant, as he flipped to Miami. The Tigers quickly honed in on Green as their top target at the position and have now added him to the fold.

Heading into Green’s official visit, Rivals reported that the Tigers were the program with momentum in his recruitment. He was previously eyeing an August decision, but as dominoes continue to fall he’s ready to take his name off the board.

Green is poised for a monster senior campaign at Stephenson High. As a junior, he tallied 129 total tackles, 40 of which went for a loss of yards. He racked up 18 sacks over 13 games, according to MaxPreps. Over the last three seasons, he’s had more than 200 tackles.

LSU back to five commits in 2027 class

It’s official visit season, which also means commitments are flowing. The summer has become the prime time for blue-chippers to make their decisions and Green is the latest.

While the LSU class has just five commitments, it remains in the mix for some serious talent. Each of the five commits in the class are of the blue-chip variety, too.

Hudson chose the Tigers over Nebraska in a surprise commitment on May 3. He continues to consider the Huskers, too, but the nation’s No, 16 prospect and No. 1 TE remains in the boat for Kiffin and Co., as of June 7.

Cotton Valley (La.) Evangel Christian Academy four-star quarterback Peyton Houston has been committed since Sept. 15 last fall. The Elite 11 Finals participant continues to bolster his stock ahead of his senior season and is now the No. 8 QB in the nation.

Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna four-star wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens round out the class to date. Calais is the No. 5 ATH in the cycle, while Stevens is the No. 40 WR.