Elite EDGE Mekai Brown down to five schools

The Northeast’s top high school football prospect is down to five schools.

Greenwich (Conn.) Country Day four-star EDGE Mekai Brown has been consistently on the road since the fall, getting a look at myriad high-profile programs. After his latest swing of spring trips, Brown is ready to narrow his focus.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Monday afternoon that Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and USC make up his final five.

Brown is the No. 48 overall prospect and No. 7 EDGE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the top-ranked player in Connecticut.

Rivals ranks him higher than other recruiting services. He’s now the No. 27 recruit and No. 4 EDGE in the updated Rivals300.

Some big names that missed the latest cut for Brown include Florida, North Carolina, Penn State and Miami. Earlier this month, Brown updated his recruitment with Rivals’ Chad Simmons.

“I’ve been getting out and seeing a lot of schools,” Brown said. “That’s helped me figure out what I like and what fits me. Those visits have given me a clearer picture of what each program is about. I’m paying attention to how the coaches are, how they develop players and the culture around the program. That’s what stands out when you’re there.”

Scout’s Take on Mekai Brown

Last month, Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire explained why Brown is considered one of the best in the 2027 cycle:

“Brown is an explosive athlete gifted with a prototypical frame whose motor runs hot from off the edge all game long. Tremendous frame and build with room to fill out at the next level. Bouncy hooper on the hardwood that plays above the rim consistently. Plays with that burst and explosiveness off the edge, getting off the line of scrimmage when rushing the passer. Has the balance and body control to win in space and has tremendous change of direction in the open field. Needs to polish his hand usage and utilize his length more effectively as a rusher. Has the raw strength to shed blocks against the run but can play with poor pad level at times.

…One of the more gifted physical and athletic specimens for the position, but he needs to develop his technique as a rusher and continue improving his hand placement at the point of attack. Has the ability to develop into a premier three-down defender if he can continue to polish his technique and develop his pass-rush arsenal. One of the older prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle.”