Elite EDGE Mekai Brown kicks off spring visit tour at Florida

Greenwich (Conn.) Country Day four-star EDGE Mekai Brown is about to get a look at myriad college programs throughout March and April.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder’s stock is still on the rise ahead of his senior season and schools have taken note. Brown is the most coveted prospect in the Northeast and his recruitment still has a ways to go.

He’ll use the spring to get a better idea of who some of his top contenders are. Florida was up first as he’s wrapping up a visit with the Gators.

It’s a new staff in Gainesville, now led by Jon Sumrall. UF remains a force on the recruiting trail and it would love to win out for Brown, who spent time around OLBs coach Bam Hardmon, defensive coordinator Brad White and Co.

Hardmon has been leading the charge for Brown. Ahead of the trip to The Swamp, Brown spoke with Gators Online’s Corey Bender.

“I would say catching a feel for the new staff. That’s it really,” Brown said about what he was looking for on the trip. “Just catching a feel for how coach Bam coaches, how Sumrall coaches and just catching a vibe.”

Brown’s recruitment is jam-packed. North Carolina will get the next visit, followed by Missouri, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Penn State, South Carolina, Kentucky, Notre Dame and UCLA. Others are also in the mix. He’ll use this upcoming busy stretch to help lock in where he wants to visit officially.

“Official visits will be to places I feel about 80 percent sure I can see myself at,” Brown told Rivals’ Chad Simmons last month. “Where I can see myself playing, where I feel like I’ll get developed, and where my relationships with the people are strong will be where I take official visits. That’s why these spring visits are so important.”

Brown is the No. 59 overall prospect and No. 7 EDGE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the top-ranked player in Connecticut.

Last week, Brown was a big riser in the updated Rivals300. He now checks in as the No. 27 recruit and No. 4 EDGE in the cycle.

To date, Florida has two commits in its 2027 class: Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage four-star cornerback Amare Nugent and Centerburg (Ohio) three-star tight end Jackson Ballinger. Sumrall managed to hold onto the No. 14 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings in the 2026 cycle.