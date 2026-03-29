Elite Georgia CB commit Donte Wright takes spring visit to Miami

It’s no secret that multiple teams are working hard to try and flip Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star cornerback Donte Wright from Georgia.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has been committed to the Bulldogs since June 30, but he’s also continued to give others a hard look. Miami is in the mix and Wright made his way to Coral Gables for a critical spring visit this weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, Wright thanked Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and the staff for an “amazing” visit:

“I also want to see the atmosphere. I want to see how I connect with the coaches and players. I want to see how they see me fitting into their scheme and how I can be a factor,” Wright told CaneSport’s EJ Holland heading into this weekend’s visit.

The Canes have clearly piqued Wright’s interest, but so has Oregon. In fact, it’s the Ducks that are trending to flip Wright, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Multiple national and team insiders have logged picks in favor of Dan Lanning and Co.

UCLA and Michigan are other schools working to up their standing with the elite defensive back. While things continue to point away from Georgia, Wright has been very upfront about giving other programs a look while staying locked in with the Bulldogs.

“My plan was always to take the visits and Georgia was aware of that. This isn’t anything like I’m not happy with my commitment, I committed early before I could take visits so I’m doing it now,” Wright previously told Rivals’ Greg Biggins.

An official visit to Miami has been set for the weekend of June 5. He’s also set to take OVs to UCLA (May 15), Georgia (May 29) and Oregon (June 19).

Wright is the No. 21 overall prospect and No. 3 cornerback in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 2 player in California.

To date, Miami has the No. 8 class in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That’s thanks to seven early commits, four of which are blue-chip prospects. The class headliner is Miami Carol City four-star wide receiver Nick Lennear, the No. 26 overall prospect and No. 6 WR in the cycle.

Other top commits in the class include: Davie (Fla.) McArthur four-star safety Jaylyn Jones, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star tight end Demarcus Deroche and Fort Lauderdale Chaminade-Madonna four-star WR Ah’Mari Stevens.