Elite LB AJ Randle commits to the Hurricanes: 'Everyone is one at Miami'

Garner (N.C.) linebacker AJ Randle planned to take his recruitment deep into the summer. The last few months changed that timeline.

The four-star visited double-digit schools this spring, carefully evaluated programs across the country and gave schools every opportunity to make their case. In the end, though, the No. 57 prospect in the Rivals300 saw everything he needed to see before official visit season even arrived.

Florida, Georgia, NC State and Ohio State were involved, but he committed to Miami over South Carolina.

“It’s been a lot of praying and just sitting with myself,” Randle told Rivals. “Trusting that the Lord is going to guide me into making the best decision for my future.

“I’ve just been able to discern with my family and talk about the pros and cons of both schools and how we were feeling.

“It came down to Miami being the school for me.”

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Randle said he leaned heavily on conversations with his family and trusted people around him throughout the final stretch of the process. The moment clarity hit came during a conversation with his high school coach.

“I was on the phone with my head coach last week, and I told him, ‘Coach, I think I know where I want to go.’ He said, ‘Son, are you sure?’ and I said, ‘I’m 100 percent sure.’”

That certainty never changed afterward.

The staff made Randle and his family feel like a priority

Miami’s push throughout the process stood out in a major way, especially with how the Hurricanes recruited not just Randle, but his entire family.

“Miami involved my mom and dad in the recruiting process from day one,” he said. “They did a great job with my mom, my dad and with me. That showed us a lot.”

Randle only visited Miami once, but that trip made a significant impact earlier this spring.

“Miami made a big impression on that visit,” Randle said. “The family atmosphere inside the program showed to my family and me. Everybody is one at Miami. I think it’s truly a family.”

That connection extended far beyond football.

“They don’t just recruit me, they recruit my family as well. Whether it’s offense, defense or special teams, they all know who I am, they know who my mom is, they know who my dad is and they treat us very well. They did a great job getting to know us, putting time in and that showed me a lot.”

Randle also believes Mario Cristobal has Miami positioned to compete at the highest level nationally.

“I love to win,” Randle said. “Knowing I can play for a team that can win championships and compete for championships is really exciting. Miami is a place I feel I can win and reach my goals at.”

The process brought plenty of emotions along the way. Randle enjoyed the experience and the relationships built throughout the journey.

“We met a lot of great people and built some really good relationships along the way,” Randle said. “It’s definitely been a process with some ups and downs, but I’ve truly enjoyed it and it’s been a blessing.”

Miami landed one of the nation’s top linebackers, and he is locked in.

“Now that I am committed, I am just going to take one official visit — to Miami,” he said. “I will turn my focus onto having a great senior season.”