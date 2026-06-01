Elite LB Joakim Gouda commits to Georgia: 'They're elite in everything they do'

Joakim Gouda had plans to make his decision on July 1. The elite four-star linebacker from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern left his official visit to Georgia with a different timeline in mind.

After spending the weekend in Athens, the No. 31 prospect in the Rivals300 shut down his recruitment and committed to the Bulldogs, giving Kirby Smart another major in-state win.

“Really what made me accelerate and be 100 percent committed to Georgia is what I’ve seen during the weekend,” Gouda told Rivals. “What they have shown me is that they’re elite in everything they do.”

Georgia checked every box.

“It’s close to home, great academics, great life after football, great exposure, great development, good NIL,” he said. “It’s like I know what I want, and Georgia has what I want. So it’s like, why do I need to go on the other visits?”

The Bulldogs beat out a loaded group of contenders. At various points, Auburn, Texas and Florida all made strong pushes and spent time near the top of his board.

Still, Georgia never lost ground.

Gouda had a feeling, entering the official visit, that Georgia would ultimately be the choice. What he needed was confirmation.

“I knew it was going to be there,” he said. “I just wanted reassurance and to make sure I was making a bona fide decision. Getting around the people again, getting that feeling — it was all there this weekend.”

The staff in Athens played a big role in Gouda’s commitment

The biggest highlight of the weekend came during his time with linebackers coach Glenn Schumann.

“The meeting with Coach Schu, for sure,” Gouda said. “That relationship is impossible to beat. Spending time with him again reassured me that I need to be at Georgia.

“One thing I love most about Coach Schu is that he gets to know you personally. It’s not always about football. He gets to know you and your family. He’s very intentional with your time.”

Schumann’s reputation for developing linebackers only strengthened Georgia’s position.

“His track record for a linebacker, especially at my position, is really good too. There is a lot I like about him.”

Gouda also pointed to Smart’s defensive pedigree and the standard he has established in Athens.

The opportunity to stay home and represent his state carried significant weight.

“It means a lot to play for Georgia,” Gouda said. “When I first started playing football, that was the only team I was watching. Seeing Kirby and the winning culture they have, I loved it. A lot of family and friends wanted me to go to Georgia, so being able to do that means a lot.”