Elite OT Layton von Brandt lining up lengthy spring visit schedule

Middletown (Del.) Appoquinimink four-star offensive tackle Layton von Brandt backed off an early commitment to Penn State once it fired head coach James Franklin. Plenty of programs have gotten in the mix for his pledge since.

The blue-chipper is now hearing out pitches from coaching staffs. He’s been visited by plenty early on this year, and on Tuesday, he revealed that he has a lengthy spring visit schedule locked in himself.

Virginia Tech (March 21), Florida (March 24), Auburn (March 26), Tennessee (March 28), Notre Dame (April 11) and Penn State (April 18) are all on the docket for von Brandt, he announced via social media, also noting that he’s working to lock in a couple more visits, too.

The 6-foot-5.5, 255-pounder is the No. 48 overall prospect and No. 6 OT in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the top-ranked recruit in Delaware.

Back in December, von Brandt named his top eight schools. Each of the six aforementioned schools made the cut along with Ohio State and LSU.

“My recruitment is still open, so I’m interested in building a relationship with anyone that wants to build one with me,” von Brandt told Rivals’ Chad Simmons in December. “Where that goes in the future, only time will tell.”

His Penn State connections that led him to making an early commitment have since scattered. Franklin, of course, is now at Virginia Tech. The Hokies will be ones to watch for the coveted tackle. Florida picked up OL coach Phil Trautwein and he has already been in to see von Brandt twice.

“My relationship with coach Trautwein is so special that, to be honest, no matter where he ended up, I was probably going to go check it out,” von Brandt told Rivals. “The fact that he is at such a big-time, blue blood SEC program like Florida that has such a great history makes it even more intriguing. I will 100% be down there this spring.”

The new staff at Penn State has re-entered the picture, too. Other high-profile programs are also thoroughly in the mix as von Brandt gets ready to take his next round of visits and whittle his list down further.

“Layton von Brandt stacks up pretty well in the 2027 OL group,” Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power previously wrote of the tackle. “He’s got good length and I think he’s got a lot of room to continue filling out. I really liked his movement skills at the position. I thought he was a nimble mover, fluid and a guy who looks pretty athletic. So, when you’re looking at him long-term, I like where he stacks up.”