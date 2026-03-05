Elite quarterback Israel Abrams officially down to five schools

Auburn, Kentucky, Miami, Purdue and Florida State have been at the top of the list for four-star quarterback Israel Abrams for some time now.

With his recruitment beginning to narrow down, Abrams made it official on Wednesday that those are the five programs he will look at going forward. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is one of the nation’s premier passers, ranking No. 45 overall and No. 3 at the position, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He visited the Tigers in January for their junior day event, and has a list of other trips set for the coming months. That begins with the Boilermakers this weekend, who are seen as the biggest threat to Auburn right now, according to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong.

NEWS: Elite 2027 QB Israel Abrams is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 195 QB from Elgin, IL is ranked as a Top 3 QB in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/8V6dygRNF7 pic.twitter.com/HYhKP0RYR6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 4, 2026

Abrams will also make stops at Kentucky, Auburn and Florida State over the next month. And those four programs have each set up official visits this summer with him as well.

Miami is also set to receive an unofficial visit at the end of March, as the Hurricanes look to move up in the race to land him. Auburn is currently the favorite on the Rivals Prediction Machine (RPM), and he’s very excited about the program’s future under Alex Golesh.

“I believe in their trajectory because I pay attention. You have to look at Auburn and what they’ve done in the past. They have everything that they need. They have a successful head coach there. He’s done multiple things at numerous amounts of programs,” Abrams told Wiltfong last weekend. “He just proved himself at USF. He’s bringing a big-time quarterback. They’re going to have big-time season and this will set them up for the next season with me maybe able to come in.”

Abrams continues to make a name for himself nationally

As a junior, Abrams threw for a state-leading 4,072 yards and 40 touchdowns in leading Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic to another state championship.

He was also a major riser in the latest Rivals300 rankings and looks to be one of the top passers in the country this cycle.

“Abrams pairs a live arm with quality movement skills. His arm allows him to push the football downfield with ease. He regularly rips throws with velocity to the boundary on his junior film,” wrote Charles Power, Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings. “The physical ability pairs with a positive production profile. Abrams threw for over 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns against six interceptions while leading his team to a state title as as junior.”

