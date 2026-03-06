Elite Retreat will help shape Clemson’s 2027 class with top targets visiting this weekend

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson staff will host many of their top recruiting targets this weekend for the program’s annual Elite Retreat. The Tigers already hold five commitments in the 2027 class, and several prospects expected on campus will ultimately join that group before Signing Day in December.

Clemson also enters the weekend with momentum for a number of key targets.

One of the biggest names to watch is Jamarin Simmons, a top wide receivers in the country out of the Florida Panhandle. Clemson currently sets the pace in his recruitment, though Florida State appears to be the primary challenger. Florida and Auburn are also involved.

Offensive line coach Matt Luke has quickly built a reputation for landing priority targets, and he is again heavily involved in a major recruitment. Four-star offensive lineman Carter Jones has Clemson among his top schools, along with Penn State and Tennessee, with the Tigers positioned firmly in the mix as spring visits begin.

Clemson is also trending well with defensive lineman Jaden Wuerth, a prospect the staff believes fits perfectly within its defensive scheme. His visit this weekend could further strengthen the Tigers’ position heading into the spring.

Another defensive line target to monitor is Griff Galloway. His father works within the Clemson football department, creating a strong connection to the program. Those around his recruitment often note how naturally he seems to fit the culture in Clemson.

In the secondary, the Tigers sit firmly in the top two for elite defensive back Jayden Aparicio-Bailey. Georgia is also heavily involved, but this weekend gives Clemson an opportunity to make a significant move. Aparicio-Bailey has developed strong relationships with the coaching staff, and his personality aligns well with Swinney’s program.

Clemson continuing to strengthen relationships

Several additional prospects arriving in Clemson this weekend already have the Tigers high on their lists, and the staff will look to strengthen those relationships.

Safety Jarrell Chandler has long been connected to in-state programs Tennessee and Vanderbilt, but Clemson has quietly positioned itself as a serious contender. This visit gives the Tigers an opportunity to build on that momentum.

Four-star running backs Andrew Beard and Gary Walker, both from Georgia, will also be in attendance. Beard is a Georgia legacy, but has begun trending away from the Bulldogs heading into the spring. Clemson sits high on his list and could move to the top after this visit. Walker is less familiar with the program but already considers Clemson part of his top group.

Defensive lineman Seth Tillman, an in-state target out of South Pointe, is another key visitor. Georgia currently holds momentum in his recruitment, but Clemson remains firmly in the race and will look to close the gap this weekend.

One of the most important visitors in attendance will be five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson. Clemson has slipped somewhat in his recruitment, but the Tigers remain on his list. Regaining momentum will be a major priority for the staff. LSU currently has significant buzz, while South Carolina and Tennessee are also major contenders.

Additional notes on some expected visitors