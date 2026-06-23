Explosive RB AJ McBean commits to Stanford, breaks down why he chose the Cardinal

Gardena (Calif.) Serra running back AJ McBean has committed to Stanford and broke down why he chose the Cardinal.

Stanford just offered McBean two weeks ago and he quickly set up an official visit to the Farm. The question was never if but when McBean would jump on the offer and the explosive athlete made it official moments ago.

“Man, this is home for real,” McBean said. “I love it here and I love their vision for me. I really like how well I fit in the program and I can see myself growing and developing their as a player and a person.”

Stanford RB coach Malcolm Agnew was the lead recruiter for McBean.

“I see myself growing and developing under Coach Agnew,” McBean said. “I’ve known him for a while now and had a chance to really connect with him when I went up to Stanford a Spring practice and I’m very comfortable with him.”

“I’m going to have a chance to be surrounded by some other great coaches as well like Coach Pritchard, Coach (Terry) Heffernan and Andrew Luck (General Manager). Stanford is such a great environment and I 100% know I will thrive for sure.”

Scheme wise, McBean said he loves the fit as well.

“Coach Agnew put on some film from his backs the last couple years and showed me how well I fit in to that inside zone scheme,” McBean said. “He talked about how well I fit with the counters they run and having the vision to hit the holes behind 300 pound guys who are going to be making walls for me.

“I’ll also be a factor in the catch game, which is be something I’ve been preparing myself for and mastering that craft this past year. I really think it will show on my film this season.”

McBean is one of the most explosive athletes out West. He’s a well built 5-foot-10, 210 pounds and is coming off a strong spring track season where he ran personal best times of 6.86-60m, 10.55-100m and 22.21-200m.

McBean played his first three seasons at Manhattan Beach (Calif.) Mira Costa before transferring in to Serra earlier this month.

He was an impact player as a freshman and had three year totals of 2,169 yards and 24 touchdowns along with 21 catches for 181 yards and another score.

He shined at The Opening Regional in Los Angeles and the Under Armour Next Camp in SoCal this off-sesaon showing he can be a threat out of the backfield as well as an explosive game breaker.

He’s not just a speed back but shows some power and can run between the tackles as well. He has a thick upper body, shows good contact balance and has the kind of game that should allow him to see the field in any situation for the Cardinal.