Eye-catchers at the Charlotte UA Next Combine

More than 700 prospects packed into Mallard Creek on Saturday for the Under Armour NEXT Combine Series, delivering another strong stop on the national circuit. The event brought out established names and emerging talent, and a number of prospects boosted their stock with standout performances that should lead to increased attention this spring and into the summer.

Future Stars in the trenches

Kaiden Okam set the tone early — and never let up.

The 2029 defensive end out of Mallard Creek checked in at 6-foot-4, 256 pounds and quickly became one of the top performers of the day. He flashed power and explosiveness during individual work, then took over in one-on-ones. Okam earned an invite to Sunday’s Under Armour NEXT Camp, and after picking up offers from Charlotte and East Carolina earlier in the week, more are expected to follow.

Quinn Jacobs continues to trend up as well.

The 2028 EDGE out of Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity — and younger brother of Clemson offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs — showed why he has been a regular on the camp circuit. At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Jacobs displayed a quick first step and the ability to bend and finish off the edge.

Makai Henriquez also turned heads. The Indian Trail (N.C.) Porter Ridge pass rusher measured in at 6-foot-3, 218 pounds and used his burst to win multiple reps. Henriquez already holds offers from Charlotte, East Carolina and Temple, and his performance backed up that early interest.

On the offensive side, Raymone Howard made the trip from Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County and capitalized. The 2028 offensive tackle showed balance, footwork and consistency throughout the morning, earning an invite to return for Sunday’s camp.

Rajon Davidson, out of Auburn (Ala.), also put together a strong showing. He played with good hands, held his ground at contact and looked like a prospect who will generate more buzz moving forward.

Athletes were on display

The receiver group brought energy and production.

Demarcus Brown, a Virginia commit, led the way with a consistent performance, hauling in passes all afternoon and showing why he holds a long offer list. He will return for Sunday’s camp. Virginia Tech is gaining momentum in his recruitment.

Syncere Murphy picked up where he left off from his MVP Camp performance earlier this year. He created separation with ease, attacked the football and delivered another strong showing in Charlotte. He also earned a return trip for Sunday.

Keith Rogers matched that consistency, performing well through drills and carrying it into one-on-ones, while Brandon Wallace traveled up from Georgia and turned in a solid performance of his own.

Quarterback play helped drive the group.

Robert Belcher out of Southeast Raleigh showed off a strong arm and delivered the ball on time throughout the day, boosting his stock. Garrett King, from Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb, threw a clean, catchable ball and connected on multiple deep shots, earning an invite back for Sunday.

Foxx Coons of Woodford County (Ken.) displayed touch and accuracy, while 2028 quarterback Britton Davis out of Irmo (S.C.) is another name trending up, with early interest building.

At running back, Caeylin Menzie stood out as the top performer.

He showed burst, versatility and strong hands out of the backfield, earning an invite to Sunday’s camp. Menzie already holds offers from East Carolina, Georgia State and Massachusetts, and his performance reinforced that early attention.

Ken Douglas, Adrian Picot and Jack Ferguson also delivered strong outings.

Defensive playmakers emerge

Ace Clements was one of the fastest prospects on the field.

The Weddington (N.C.) cornerback posted a 40-yard dash in the low 4.4s and backed it up with strong coverage work. He holds offers from East Carolina, James Madison and Middle Tennessee and will return Sunday alongside Charles Phifer and Jorden Isaiah.

At linebacker, Jordan Hamm showed intriguing upside with his length and ability in coverage. The Clayton (N.C.) prospect does not yet hold offers, but that could change soon after this performance.

Jace Coleman, Harry Fulton and Isaiah Johnson are all 2028 linebackers who earned invites back for Sunday, while Elijah Smith and Solomon Brown also put together strong showings.