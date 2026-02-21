Eye-catchers at the Orlando UA Next Combine

More than 800 prospects converged on Bishop Moore on Saturday for the Under Armour NEXT Combine Series, delivering one of the strongest turnouts on the national circuit. With recruiting traction already building for several underclassmen, the event offered a detailed look at emerging talent across every position group.

Trenches set the tone

The day opened with offensive and defensive linemen, and the standard up front was established quickly.

Robert Proctor, a 2029 EDGE from Miami Southridge, arrived with more than a dozen scholarship offers — including Florida State, Kentucky and Miami — and validated the attention. Proctor displayed a refined pass-rush plan, explosive first-step quickness and the ability to convert speed to power. His performance secured an invitation to Sunday’s camp session.

Matheus Kaminski, a 2028 edge defender from West Orange, also stood out. Kaminski’s burst off the snap consistently stressed tackles, and his active hands complemented his natural athleticism. Offers from FAU, FIU and Georgia State underscore his early trajectory.

Inside, Mark Shiloh and Rahiem Saunders controlled reps with physicality. Both defensive tackles demonstrated lower-body strength and disciplined get-off. Shiloh, who holds offers from Charlotte, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest among others, reinforced his reputation as a disruptive interior presence.

On the offensive front, Fenway Cochrane, Grant Ferrell and Coby Wallace drew attention. Wallace, a 2028 tackle from Brunswick (Ga.) Glynn Academy, did not surrender a rep during one-on-one competition, anchoring with balance and hand placement. Cochrane, also a 2028 prospect, proved difficult to displace at guard, flashing functional power and leverage. Rhode Island and UTSA have already extended offers.

Another notable Wallace — a 2027 offensive lineman — showed promising size and play strength. Marshall headlines his offer sheet, while Louisville and Miami have shown interest.

Skill talent emerges

At running back, 2027 prospect Cade Rogers was among the most complete performers of the day. The Desoto Central (Miss.) standout excelled in drills and one-on-one situations, combining vision, acceleration and finishing ability. His showing earned him a return invitation for Sunday.

Additional backs who flashed included Jaylen Teall (2027), Amir Smith (2028) and Kenard Bradford (2029), each demonstrating burst and competitive edge in positional work.

Linebacker Jelani Bentley continued his strong offseason momentum after an impressive showing at the Rivals Combine. Bentley moved fluidly in space and earned praise from former NFL linebacker Pepper Johnson, ultimately securing an invite back for Sunday’s camp.

Troy Turner (2028) also received a callback, while Christian Hayes and Keion Thomas delivered solid performances. Hayes distinguished himself in coverage reps, and Thomas showcased notable athletic range.

Quarterbacks and playmaker close strong

The final session featured quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive backs, producing several standout moments.

Baker Giles (2028) of IMG Academy displayed impressive vertical arm strength, consistently pushing the ball downfield. Richard Roundtree of Hawthorne and Cole Underwood out of St. Petersburg may not be the biggest quarterbacks, but both were among the most consistent passers throughout drills. Rocco Manago and Jaxson Flowers (2028) are two 2028 quarterbacks who excelled during one-on-one competition. Flowers, a tall left-handed passer, earned a Sunday invitation after a poised showing.

At wide receiver, Tyler Lynch created immediate separation and consistently won leverage battles. The Sumner standout — who holds offers from Georgia Tech and Louisville — validated his recruiting profile and earned a return invite. Pharaoh Tillman, Jayvian Hoffman (2029) and Austin Cedano (2028) also made impactful plays during competitive periods.

In the secondary, Malcom Jones of Apopka delivered one of the most complete defensive back performances of the day, maintaining consistency from drills through one-on-ones. Torrey Scott, Jayden Gibson, Brandon Guthrie (2028) and Zyhon Mainer added strong showings to a competitive defensive back group.