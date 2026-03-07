Eye-catchers at the Phoenix UA Next Combine

Nearly 400 prospects arrived at Chandler High School in Chandler (Ariz.) on Saturday for the Under Armour NEXT Combine Series, the second stop of the 2026 UA NEXT Combine Series. Several players grabbed the attention of the combine staff, earning invites to Sunday’s Under Armour Next Camp.

Big Men Impress

The big fellas went early and didn’t hesitate to mix it up from the jump.

In fact, the interior offensive linemen made the biggest impression, with two underclassmen earning return invites to tomorrow’s UA Next Camp.

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman 2028 lineman Kaiakea Kaai was in Boston last year at a UA NEXT Combine and turned that into an invite to UA Next Maui. He did it for the second year in a row, becoming the first two-time combine invite to a camp.

Not to be outdone, San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln 2029 lineman Kamarion Wiley, who holds a Big Ten offer from UCLA, also was stout in his reps and will be back on Sunday.

Out at tackle, the lone 2027 linemen returning on Sunday was Casa Grande (Ariz.) tackle Brayden Mendoza.

On the defensive line, another Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman prospect punched a return ticket in 2029 edge Braylon Ivory, who showed quickness and a variety of moves in his reps.

Two 2027 interior linemen also impressed in their reps and will be back on Sunday – Mission Hills (Calif.) Alemany tackle Dyllan Diaz and Puyallup (Wash.) tackle Isaiah Whatley.

Backs and ‘Backers Make Waves

The running backs and linebackers group was on the lighter side but two players earned invites to Sunday’s camp while a defensive lineman who can play both edge and linebacker will also return.

Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle 2028 defender Ian Fullmer was a menace at edge in the OL/DL matchup but may project best as a linebacker so his return invite was to work with the linebackers.

In the meantime, La Mesa (Calif.) Helix linebacker Jeremy Davis is a pure ‘backer and the Highlanders’ standout was the top linebacker on the day and will return for the camp.

At running back, Napa (Calif.) Vintage 2029 running back Darrian Johnson was not skipping reps in the least, taking a number of them, and making them all count, to stand out amongst that group.

Passers, Pass Catchers and Pass Defenders Wind It Down

The skill guys rounded out the day, with several of them impressing enough to the point that each was invited back to Sunday.

Two quarterbacks will join a loaded group of passers on Sunday after stellar showings on Saturday – Spring Valley (Calif.) Steele Canyon 2027 quarterback Gavin Caha and Villa Park (Calif.) 2029 quarterback Jacob Titchenal.

The receivers made their lives easier and a trio of pass-catchers landed return invites – Auburn (Wash.) Riverside 2027 receiver Sayon Rias, Belmont (Calif.) Carlmont 2027 receiver Dylan Sorensen and Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton 2027 receiver Christian Riley.

The defensive back who received the most praise was an Arizona native, now playing in Southern California – Huntington Beach (Calif.) 2027 athlete Jimmel Champion.

He’ll be joined by another Golden State recruit in Pasadena (Calif.) Muir 2027 defensive back Xavier Netherly.

And while they play at neighboring schools, Chandler (Ariz.) Basha 2027 defensive back Geremiah Grimes and Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton 2029 defensive back Preston Degraffenreid each landed invites to Sunday’s camp.