Fast FSU WR signee Brandon Bennett ready to make an impact with Seminoles despite an injury-plagued senior season

MIAMI, Fla. — Speed kills, and the Florida State Seminoles should be excited to add fast receiver Brandon Bennett to their roster. The South Florida receiver has clocked a 10.4 in the 100 meters and helped his team win back-to-back state titles last December.

“It feels great,” Bennett said of winning another state championship with American Heritage (Plantation). “We knew it was going to happen. We knew what was coming. We put in the work for it. Back-to-back is an unreal feeling.”

Bennett was slowed down this season due to a nagging groin injury he suffered early in the season. He missed several games and played in eight contests, and still participated in the state title game against Jones (Fla.).

“It was definitely tough because you want to be on the field with your guys. The time I was out, my guys stepped up. Shout to the young guys who stepped up when I was out. We’re a team at the end of the day, so if one person goes down, we’ve got to have that next man up mentality.”

The FSU signee heard from his future coaches before the state title game.

“They just said get it done and handle business, and that’s what we did.”

Despite several players from Florida State transferring from the program, Bennett is excited to be a Seminole and will get to fulfill his dream this spring.

“Florida State was my dream school growing up, so it’s like a dream come true. They are getting a dog out of me. I’m not going to lie. I’m going to work my but off and try to play a big role in that offense.”