Fast rising ATH Peyton Higginson talks upcoming visits, leaders, commitment timeframe

Salem Hills (Utah) athlete Peyton Higginson is having a strong off-season and his recruitment is beginning to take shape as well.

Higginson is one of the region’s top two-way athletes. He’s getting looks at receiver and safety and is coming off a strong Overtime OT7 performance where he earned a rankings bump from Rivals national scout Cody Bellaire following the event.

“Higginson is a big, rangy athlete who tied an OT7 single-game record this weekend, intercepting three passes in one game. Not only did he show great instincts and ability to close to the football, but Higginson showed off some of his long speed by returning two of those interceptions for touchdowns. He was flying all over the field for Pink Outlaws and forced opposing quarterbacks away from the middle of the field throughout the weekend.”

On the recruiting front, Higginson has official trips locked in with Michigan on May 28 and BYU June 19.

“I’m also planning to take several unofficial visits,” Higginson said. “I have UCLA set for April 2 and then Colorado State April 4. I’m going to Utah for Junior Day on April 11 and then Michigan will be April 16-18 and I might try and visit Michigan State that same weekend too.

“I also really want to visit Boise State. I’m trying to set up a visit to see them next week so hopefully we can make it happen.”

Following the unofficial visits, Higginson will set up a few more official trips.

“I want to narrow things down after I take these unofficial trips,” Higginson said. “I would say Michigan, BYU, UNLV, Utah State and Oregon State have been the most active in recruiting me.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Michigan and I know a lot of those coaches from when they were at Utah and BYU. I would like to be able to commit before my first game in August and the plan is to hopefully do it a couple of weeks after my final official visit.”

Higginson said the visits will be big for him in his decision and he has some specific things he’s looking for in a school.

“I’m really grateful to my parents for allowing me to see so many places,” Higginson said. “I just really want to take it all in and decide what will be best for me.

“I’m looking for best education, football program, coaching staff and culture, the whole thing. I really want to make the right decision for myself and seeing all these schools is the best way to do that I feel.”

Higginson is currently rated a high three-star with an 88 Rating by Rivals.com and is the No. 25 athlete in the country.

As a junior, he totaled 81 tackles and picked off three passes from his safety spot and also caught 40 balls for 574 yards and nine touchdowns.